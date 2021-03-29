Two charged

Mar 29, 2021
Police charged two men Sunday in relation to an alleged break and enter.

At 6:37 a.m. officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the 200 block of Second Line West. When officers arrived, the two accused had fled the area. The canine unit located the two accused around 1:29 p.m.

They were both arrested and charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

William McDonald, 37, and Brett Ouimet, 22, are both scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

