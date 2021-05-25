Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Algoma Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Elliot Lake and area.
Both contracted the virus via close contact, APH reported Tuesday evening.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 390 since March 2020, with 24 cases currently active.
There is one hospitalization and six have died here.
Algoma Public Health reported late Monday that a sixth COVID-19 related death had occurred within the region.“It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s sixth death related to COVID-19. Algoma Public Health offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time,” APH said in a release. APH said that “out of respect for the family,” no further details would be provided.
Meanwhile, Ontario reported its first death linked to a rare blood clot associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Tuesday as many who received a first dose of the vaccine faced challenges trying to schedule second shots.
The province administered nearly a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine before halting first shots earlier this month due to what it said was an increased risk of blood clots.
Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, said a man in his 40s who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the end of April died a few weeks later.
The death is still being investigated, but officials say the man had vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, also known as VITT.
“The risks associated with this vaccine are rare, but they are real,” Yaffe said, noting that those who received an AstraZeneca shot still made the right choice.
There have been 13 cases of VITT in the province so far, Yaffe said.
The Ontario death is the fifth fatal case of VITT in an AstraZeneca recipient in Canada. Experts maintain the syndrome is exceedingly rare and treatable in most cases.
Ontario reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 33 more deaths linked to the virus.
— with files from Canadian Press