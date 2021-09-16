Two SMC classes sent home Tuesday with potential contact with COVID-19

Fully vaccinated high-risk contacts without symptoms can return to school Thursday while those not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated must self isolate until at least Sept. 23 at midnight.

Students from two classes at St. Mary’s College was sent home Tuesday afternoon as a result of a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Huron Superior District Catholic School Board director of education Rose Burton Spohn confirmed that their return will depend upon their vaccination status.

Letters were sent home to families of the students deemed high risk to keep them informed of the process and APH guidelines, she said in response to questions from The Sault Star.

“Whether these individuals require a COVID-19 test depends on several factors, including vaccination status and the presence of symptoms,” she said.

Burton Spohn said the board developed its reopening plan in August and has procedures in place that schools must follow in the event of a positive case of COVID-19. The Plan to Reopen Schools Safely Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic is 59 pages long.

“Our caretakers have cleaned and will continue to clean high-touch surfaces like door handles and stair rails frequently throughout the school day at SMC,” she said in her emailed response.

Dr. John Tuinema, Algoma Public Health’s associate medical officer of health, said he can’t comment on individual cases or occurrences at schools.

However, he said if there is a case identified at a school, parents would receive notification by way of letter on next steps.

“The best way for us to push back against the Delta variant is by getting vaccinated,” he told The Sault Star.