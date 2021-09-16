Two SMC classes sent home Tuesday with potential contact with COVID-19
Fully vaccinated high-risk contacts without symptoms can return to school Thursday while those not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated must self isolate until at least Sept. 23 at midnight.
Students from two classes at St. Mary’s College was sent home Tuesday afternoon as a result of a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
Huron Superior District Catholic School Board director of education Rose Burton Spohn confirmed that their return will depend upon their vaccination status.
Letters were sent home to families of the students deemed high risk to keep them informed of the process and APH guidelines, she said in response to questions from The Sault Star.
“Whether these individuals require a COVID-19 test depends on several factors, including vaccination status and the presence of symptoms,” she said.
Burton Spohn said the board developed its reopening plan in August and has procedures in place that schools must follow in the event of a positive case of COVID-19. The Plan to Reopen Schools Safely Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic is 59 pages long.
“Our caretakers have cleaned and will continue to clean high-touch surfaces like door handles and stair rails frequently throughout the school day at SMC,” she said in her emailed response.
Dr. John Tuinema, Algoma Public Health’s associate medical officer of health, said he can’t comment on individual cases or occurrences at schools.
However, he said if there is a case identified at a school, parents would receive notification by way of letter on next steps.
“The best way for us to push back against the Delta variant is by getting vaccinated,” he told The Sault Star.
Tuinema said, noting that individuals under the age of 12 cannot yet get vaccinated and that means in schools, large amounts of people don’t have that protection, creating a potential in school for cohorts or classes being dismissed.
Tuinema said that when cases are identified in a school setting, case and contact management at APH would begin immediately and a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the level of contact that may have occurred.
“First we figure out what their period of communicability was and where they have been,” he said.
Involvement with others and risk assessments are completed.
If the individual was in a classroom, levels of exposure are determined, often dependent on vaccination status, he said.
Extra-curricular activities often require more investigation and that too can defendant on the type of activity and levels of potential exposure, Tuinema added.
Sources say the SMC case includes several senior football players.
Burton Spohn said athletics continues to be offered at the school.
“Any athletes who were part of the two courses would need to comply with APH’s guidelines, in addition to the health and safety protocols outline in our reopening plan,” she said.
Area school boards are being very vigilant to make sure students, staff, and families are kept safe, Tuinema said.
Young people are continuing to be vaccinated by APH is continuing to urge young people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families.
“We’d still like to see those numbers increase and that’s really important to keep our schools safe because for schools where there are young people over the age of 12 and high levels of vaccination, will statistically be the schools where the least amount of classes will be dismissed and the least amount of outbreaks that will occur,” Tuinema said.
APH continues to urge all area residents to get vaccinated in order to offer the best protection again the Delta variant and encourage family and friends who haven’t been vaccinated to get accurate information about the vaccines and get vaccinated.