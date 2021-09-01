U.S. issues 'travel advisory' for Canada, tourism to be further impacted
The 'Level 3 Travel Health Notice' indicates a high level of the COVID-19 in the country. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine," the advisory reads.
Article content
Just when more licence plates are indicating the return of American visitors to Ontario, Travis Anderson believes that may quickly change.
Advertisement
Article content
The city’s director of tourism was disappointed to hear the United States government has issued a Canada Travel Advisory, asking its citizens reconsider travel north of the border.
U.S. issues 'travel advisory' for Canada, tourism to be further impacted Back to video
The travel advisory, issued Aug. 30, asks U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel to Canada due to COVID-19.”
The ‘Level 3 Travel Health Notice’ indicates a high level of the COVID-19 in the country. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine.”
In fact, U.S. citizens are only allowed to cross the land border into Canada if they have been fully vaccinated. Negative COVID tests must be completed within 72 hours of travel and travellers may also be subjected to a random rapid test at the border.
“I understand the concerns with the Delta variant and the seriousness of the situation,” Anderson told The Sault Star Wednesday.
But he’s still disappointed.
While statistics on the number of U.S. visitors are not readily available yet, he believed that there had been a surge of visitation since the border reopened to non-essential travellers on Aug. 9.
“We were starting to see a bit of an increase of U.S. visitation but this advisory will have an adverse effect on that,” Anderson said.
While Tourism Sault Ste. Marie had always anticipated a slow and long recovery of the tourism market after the pandemic subsided, the recovery might be even slower than expected.
Advertisement
Article content
The upcoming fall season is usually a busy tourism period for Sault Ste. Marie with hotels bustling and filled to capacity and the fall tour train sold out.
Anderson said that Tourism Sault Ste. Marie is altering its marketing focus this year and geared towards focusing more on a local, regional and provincial tourism market.
“We are always excited to welcome U.S. visitors to show off our community and region and we know that we have definitely had more American visitors in recent weeks, but we will do what we can to have a fall tourism season and that will focus on visitors from other parts of the province,” he said.
Anderson said the tourist advisory will definitely impact the willingness of U.S. citizens to visit Canada.
“This is not great news for us,” he said.
The ‘Level 3’ advisory suggests there are high levels of COVID-19 in Canada. A Level 4 advisory is classified as ‘very high’ risk and the worst travel advisory rating.
It provides key information for travellers that recommend they are fully vaccinated, but at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
“Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others,” it reads.
Meanwhile, in Ontario, The Toronto Star is reporting that the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system will start Sept. 22. The passports will help individuals gain entry into non-essential venues including gyms, theatres, indoor restaurants and sporting events.
Ontario reported 656 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, of which 504 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
Closer to home, Algoma Public Health statistics indicate there are 14 active cases across the region, including two hospitalizations. Variants of concern continue to circulate, including the highly contagious Delta variant.