Unrestricted gifts best meet SAH priority needs: Foundation

SAHF dollars not only replace aging gear, but help advance care, directors told

Designating where donor dollars go makes a difference.

And not all always for the better, says Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s executive director.

Unrestricted gifts, says Teresa Martone, best meet priority needs, whereas when a donor earmarks a donation, he or she is restricting it to a certain fund or program.

“And those funds can only be used in the area that’s specified,” Martone says.

Restricted funds are held until approved equipment need is pegged in that area.

“It also limits our ability to meet the priority needs of the hospital,” Martone told a recent virtual board of directors meeting.

Unrestricted gifts are available to be spent on any capital equipment.

“It is typically put to use quickly, has a great impact and it offers the most flexibility to see the priority needs,” Martone said.

SAHF funds go toward the cost of capital equipment – anything costing more than $5,000 – and $5 million, on average, is needed annually to purchase such equipment for the hospital.

“It may ebb and flow each year,” Martone said. “Some years it may be $3 million,  some (years) may be $7 million or $10 million.”

The $5-million figure is based on equipment life expectancy, replacement costs of current assets and anticipated needs, said Martone, adding there is a “little misconception” that the current facility off Great Northern Road is new.

“It is beautiful still,” she said. “The structure is there, but it will be 10 years old March.”

When the current site opened, half the equipment was new and half came from the old Queen Street East site. Nearly all the older equipment has been since replaced. But now, gear purchased in 2011 is a decade old and will soon need to be replaced.

It’s not just about equipment, said Martone, but about medical technology.

“It’s changing rapidly, it’s getting more sophisticated, there’s opportunities for new kinds of care,” she added. “We just simply cannot afford to fall behind. The cost is simply too high.”

The annual $5 million not only replaces aging gear, but helps advance care, said Martone, citing the hospital’s coronary angioplasty program. Prior to its 2018 launch, some 400 Algoma patients were referred annually to other centres for cardiac stenting, a procedure used to widen blocked or narrowed coronary arteries, the main blood vessels supplying the heart.

“It has an impact on local lives,” Martone said.

The province provides SAH dollars to operate and provide care, money for things such as utilities, wages of front-line staff, administration, maintenance and minor equipment (costing under $5,000). Capital equipment costs more than $5,000. It has a three-year lifespan and, in some cases, ranges from eight to 10 years.

“And it’s used on the day-to-day business,” Martone said.

Capital planning and acquisition sees hospital brass evaluate and score which equipment will help the most people, maintain or enhance essential services, and keep patients close to home, said Martone, adding the foundation does not select equipment but commits to an annual amount, which determines what can be purchased.

Over the past year, for example, three operating room tables were secured at $52,000 each and, a couple years back, $1.9 million was earmarked for a new CT scan machine. Upcoming purchases include replacing some 293 beds, at about $10,000 each, securing a mammography unit, costing $685,000, and purchasing a $3.2-million MRI machine.

Martone said the foundation is not currently at this $5-million mark.

“We’re not falling behind because we have access to a credit facility to ensure we have the equipment we need,” she added. “But there may be some long-term consequences if we’re not reaching $5 million.”

More dollars tied up in debt payment mean less equipment arriving and higher chances of stuff breaking down, Martone said.

For fiscal 2021, SAHF is dispersing $2.3 million to the hospital.

“This year, more people are making a priority for health care and we’re experiencing record donations,” said Martone, adding SAHF’s 50/50 lottery has “opened up some new opportunities” for those who haven’t given, and the foundation is “on track” for a “much, much larger” capital commitment in 2021-22.

“Things are going well, but the needs will always be there for us to meet every year,” Martone said. “So revenue streams may change, strategic planning is underway with the foundation, we’re being strategic, making good choices and we’re aiming to get $5 million in 2022-23.”

