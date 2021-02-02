Unrestricted gifts best meet SAH priority needs: Foundation

Article content

Designating where donor dollars go makes a difference.

And not all always for the better, says Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s executive director.

Unrestricted gifts, says Teresa Martone, best meet priority needs, whereas when a donor earmarks a donation, he or she is restricting it to a certain fund or program.

“And those funds can only be used in the area that’s specified,” Martone says.

Restricted funds are held until approved equipment need is pegged in that area.

“It also limits our ability to meet the priority needs of the hospital,” Martone told a recent virtual board of directors meeting.

Unrestricted gifts are available to be spent on any capital equipment.

“It is typically put to use quickly, has a great impact and it offers the most flexibility to see the priority needs,” Martone said.

SAHF funds go toward the cost of capital equipment – anything costing more than $5,000 – and $5 million, on average, is needed annually to purchase such equipment for the hospital.