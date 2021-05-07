'Unspent' money from EDF projects to be returned to city coffers
The fund was transitioned to a new Community Development Fund on Nov. 30, 2020, now fully in effect.
Article content
It’s a win of unspent money.
City council will be asked Monday to cancel former Economic Development Fund commitments where projects have not come to fruition.
'Unspent' money from EDF projects to be returned to city coffers Back to video
The EDF was created to support job creation, increase tax assessment through investments and support economic development projects, a report to council states.
The fund received an annual budget allocation of $500,000 to support those efforts.
It was transitioned to a new Community Development Fund on Nov. 30, 2020, now fully in effect. That reserve fund has four streams – economic development, arts and cultural assistant, green projects and social equity.
City treasurer Shelley Schell said the EDF had provided funding for a multitude of economic development projects since its inception, many of which have also leveraged city funding with other sources to increase outcomes.
“Not all projects reach fruition or attain the full utilization of the funds for the outcomes,” she stated in her report. “Commitments to these projects should be cancelled to allow for current priorities.”
Advertisement
Article content
The cancellation of the 12 items included the dated Gateway project dating back to 2005, with a little more than $28,000 left from the $223,000 commitment.
Schell said that new applications can be completed in the future if these projects proceed later on.
The largest remaining balances come from the Soo Greyhounds Memorial Cup bid, totalling $300,000, and the Sault Ste. Marie Harbour project, with $209,109 to be returned to city coffers.
The Deep Water Port project will see a little more than $136,000 returned.
Other projects that did not require a complete spend of committed funds include Createch, multi-modal initiative, community outreach/downtown development, Lottery and gaming Phase II, next generation lottery and gaming, the Innovation Centre’s Smart Energy Strategy Implementation and Invest in Sault Ste. Marie.
The expenditures had been committed between 2005 and 2020.
The cancellation of the projects amounts to $1.06 million.
If approved by council, the money will be redirected to the Community Development Fund for future use.
Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, said the return of the money to the economic reserve will mean good news for future applications under the new fund.
“We hope that with the new criteria established, we will be able to support businesses with new projects that will result in job creation, job expansion or economic development projects that could involve new infrastructure or labour development and marketing,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
Vair said it is expected that the post-pandemic economic recovery will see applications for a number of projects believed to be in various planning stages, some of which business and organization leaders have had preliminary conversations with the city about.
He said he could not provide details of those projects at this point in time.
“I do anticipate that we will see several applications come forward before the end of the year,” Vair said.
Those applications must show job creation, an increase in tax assessment, economic development or community strategies or infrastructure development.