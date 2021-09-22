This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content If you’re heading to a gym, indoor restaurant, movie or sporting event, proof of vaccination is now required in Ontario.

Article content That means individuals attending inside events where the potential for large gatherings can occur must show proof they have received two doses of an approved vaccine and waited a full 14 days after the second jab to enter indoor, public spaces. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccination passport policy in effect in Sault Ste. Marie. Back to video It is not enough to have a recent negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into an indoor setting requiring a vaccination passport. The only exemptions are for unvaccinated people with medical exemptions or those under the age of 12. Workplaces have been provided tool kits to keep employees and the community safe, including recommendations to small businesses on how to implement workplace vaccination policies to protect their employees and the public from COVID-19. Algoma Public Health has also been fielding phonecalls, emails and educating both the public and business owners, to help them interpret the new legislation, said Jennifer Flood, APH public health nurse on the healthy workplaces team. “There have been a lot of questions regarding the processes and how individual businesses can implement them,” Flood told The Sault Star in a telephone interview. While there is not a one-solution-fits-all quick-fix, Flood said APH has been working with individual businesses about what can work best for them. Questions have also ranged from whether policies need to be implemented for contractors and employees in different settings to how the legislation will be enforced and what to do about those customers who may not comply.

Article content “The compliance issue is left to law enforcement, especially for patrons who may not want to leave a business if they can’t prove vaccination. It comes under the trespassing act,” she said. For the most part, APH wants to focus its attention on continuing education about the importance of getting double vaccinated and help business implement measures to check vaccine passports. In worse case scenarios, the legislation includes fines for individuals and businesses for non-compliance. Individuals who attempt to force their way into a business without proof of vaccination can be fined $750. An individual can also be charged under the Reopening Ontario Act and face a $100,000 penalty and up to one year in jail if convicted. Directors or officers with corporations can be fined up to a maximum of $500,000. Businesses failing to check vaccination status can face fines of up to $1,000. If a business faces charges and conviction, that fine can be up to $1 million. Under the current legislation, it is not a requirement for public health units to inspect businesses, but Flood said that can be changed. She said while the legislation may require additional work for business owners and their staff, the goal is to stay open and protect employees and patrons and not face another lockdown. Some businesses that may not fall under the current legislation may also develop their own policy of proof of vaccination, above and beyond provincial legislation. That too, she said, is legal if it meets provincial regulations and doesn’t create human rights issues.

Article content The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging members to reinforce the province’s policy and has offered them other resources to help businesses adapt to the change. “We have been reinforcing the message that we must demonstrate we are a caring community and that all patrons entering your establishments be thoughtful, courteous and patient. These are challenging times, but we are stronger together and we must avoid further lockdowns and the challenges of stressing our health care system and those that work within it,” a Chamber business update read. Businesses that don’t comply with the vaccination checks can be subject to fines enforced by bylaw officers and police. Ministry of Labour inspectors may also visit businesses to ensure they are complying with the legislation. For now, the policy is set to take an education-first approach to help businesses and employees implement the changes. Medical exemptions to the province’s vaccine passport are expected to be rare with only those allergic to something in the vaccine or those having a significant adverse reaction to the first dose exempt. Individuals looking to print off or download their own vaccine receipts can do so on demand. To log in to get receipts for both first and second doses, a green photo health card is required and the numbers from both the front and back of the card will be required along with date of birth and the postal code associated with the health card. Individuals without access to email can call Algoma Public Health at 705-942-4646, ext 3297, to make alternative arrangements. A digital app is expected to be available Oct. 22 to all smartphone users to have their proof of vaccination certificates scanned through a QR code.

