Vaccinations, testing resources and schools should top Ontario's priorities, Provenzano says

Sudbury’s mayor is calling on the provincial government to create a Northern Ontario ‘bubble’ to protect Northerners from COVID-19 and its new, deadlier variants.

Brian Bigger is lobbying the province to explore options to reduce travel to and from the region.

He’s supported in his lobby efforts by former Sudbury mayor and MPP Jim Gordon, who argues that the North has a higher proportion of seniors and Indigenous people than the rest of Ontario and as such, should be greater protected.

Bigger’s plan, if accepted by the Ontario government, would see OPP checkpoints monitoring travel, similar to what Quebec had implemented last fall. He hopes that it will deter traffic between regions.

Government and public health officials have repeatedly urged Ontarians not to travel outside their region. Furthermore, the current stay-at-home order requires that individuals stay home as much as they can, except to leave home for necessities, and to limit social contact with those outside immediate households.