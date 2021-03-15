





‘I was in tears. That’s how frustrated I was’ Vaccine clinic booking processes prompt frustration, APH addressing known concerns

Article content Lynn Burzese was excited to receive the news that her husband would be among one of the first group of Saultites to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and finally see a light at the end of a tunnel. That excitement turned to a few days of frustration when she realized that booking an appointment for the vaccine wasn’t as easy as she had hoped. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘I was in tears. That’s how frustrated I was’ Back to video Burzese, who considers herself a somewhat computer savvy senior, started using her smartphone Thursday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m. when the appointment bookings were to begin. Burzese began by using the phone number provided by APH while she was ‘socializing’ with her scrapbooking group on zoom. As expected, the phones were continuously busy. She had no luck and decided to turn to the online process on her phone instead. She was able to navigate her way through the system, which allows eight minutes for the process, and began entering the required information when she hit a glitch. The information would not accept her husband Franco’s birthdate.

Article content “It would have been enough time but I could not get the birth date to enter. I tried every combination but nothing worked,” she said. Back to the phone she went. After two more attempts at different times of the day, Burzese was able to book an appointment for her husband, but she found the entire process frustrating and difficult, to say the least. “I was in tears. That’s how frustrated I was,” she told The Sault Star. “The pandemic has been with us for a year and (health care teams) have had one year to plan for this and they still could not figure it out.” Burzese said she didn’t have any problems booking the couple’s flu shot in the fall and thought that would have been a trial run for the appointment booking process. Burzese admits her frustration may be a bit harsh after those she eventually spoke with were very understanding and helpful, but, at the time, the issue was hard to deal with. She shared her experience by email with her family and friends, not to chastise the system, but to warn others that they too may experience difficulties and to let them know that they are not alone in their frustration. “I guess the message is to be patient, to keep trying or to try later in the day and we hope that this glitch will be fixed,” Burzese said. Burzese is not the only one who experienced difficulties with the booking system. She’s heard from others that some have had difficulties inputting their health card numbers, specifically the letter version codes at the end of the number. She knows that issue was fixed almost immediately after it was reported, she said.

Article content There may also be an issue using smartphones instead of computers, she also noted. “I’m not sure what the difference really is there but from those I’ve spoken to, that may also be a problem,” she said. Burzese has a friend whose mother also tried to book an appointment just before 6 pm. and was put on hold for 10 minutes before getting her name inked on the appointment book. “It seems online appointments were not available but phone appointments were,” she said. That’s true, due to the system established. APH’s supervisor of corporate services, Christina Luukkonen, said all phone lines and the online booking system have been fully operational during the stated hours, however, due to high demand for vaccination, the phone lines continue to be extremely busy. A small number of appointments are left for the remaining day of the clinic, which may be booked by phone, he said in an emailed response early Monday afternoon. “We continue to work with our scheduling system provider to make improvements to ensure ease of access to the system for all individuals,” Luukkonen said. “We recognize that some individuals may have experienced challenges when using this new tool.” Luukkonen said it is working to address known concerns before the next series of appointment bookings and will keep the community informed. APH recommends that birth dates should be entered using the calendar drop-down menu by year, month and then date and that health card numbers are not required to make a booking.

Article content “The field can be left blank. This means that people without a health card or with expired health cards can still book. For those who do have a health card, only the numbers of the health card need to be entered, not the letters.” The booking sessions expire if the information is not submitted within the allotted eight minute window, APH said. What was even more frustrating was that many area residents saw Mayor Christian Provenzano’s Saturday’s social media posts that said appointment times were still available. That resulted in some to pen social media posts about their problematic experiences with the booking system. Provenzano said he received an email from the clinic team, which stated that there were telephone appointments still available and requested he help get the word out. He did that through social media. “Once that message was out in the community it precipitated a lot of people calling and they filled quickly, which meant others couldn’t get through,” he said Monday. The COVID vaccine booking system established through the Algoma Health Team is a hybrid system. A certain number of appointments are reserved for those who call in by phone to book while other time slots are reserved for online bookings. That process was specifically done to help those who may not have computer access secure an appointment. That would mean that online appointments may have been full while phone appointments were still available, Luukkonen said.

Article content And to complicate matters even more, media reports stated the province’s booking system wouldn’t be launched until Monday and Burzese wasn’t clear whether APH was booking their own appointments or using a provincial-wide booking system. APH has said that, currently, the local appointment booking system will be used for its vaccination clinics until the health team can learn more about the functionality of the provincial system. “On the upside the action in the vaccine centre at the Gardens went fairly well and we did not wait at all,” Burzese said. “They had lots of workers and in fact, some of the vaccine givers did not seem to be that busy.” Provenzano said the vaccine team is operating at an impressive rate given the number of doses it has received. “We are vaccinating a very large number of people in a very short period of time and that can’t be forgotten. The Algoma Health Team has been working hard and they have to be recognized for that,” he said. APH said close to 1,200 individuals across the eligible priority groups were vaccinated each day on Saturday and Sunday at the Community Vaccine Hub held at GFL Memorial Gardens. “We are pleased by our community’s response in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine,” Luukkonen said. Meetings are continuing to trouble-shoot some of the difficulties that were experienced in the booking process and to maximize efficiencies, Provenzano said. “This was the first big clinic we’ve had in our community and I think we’ve completed more vaccines in one clinic than other communities our size have,” he said. Luukkonen said blocks of appointments are based on vaccine supply and reminds residents to be patient. More appointments will be made available for bookings in the near future.

