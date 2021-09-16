This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The COVID-19 pandemic provided the backdrop to an all-candidate forum that allowed Sault Ste. Marie political hopefuls to push their party platforms in what will be their final meeting, just four days before voters head to the polls.

Article content Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan is seeking a third term while second-time Conservative candidate Sonny Spina wants to replace him on Parliament Hill. New Democratic Party candidate Marie Morin-Strom and Peoples Party of Canada candidate Kasper Makowski are also strongly advocating to serve Sault Ste. Marie constituents during the next session of Parliament. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Virtual all-candidates forum centres on COVID-19 recovery efforts Back to video The all-candidates forum, co-hosted by the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce and Algoma University, was conducted virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will be available on YouTube Friday. The forum can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Gs1qyoDKPE “Sault Ste. Marie’s best days are ahead,” said Spina in his opening address. He said that while the pandemic has had effects on mental health, addictions and the economy, there has not been enough done for those who are struggling. Spina offered a Conservative government to help those struggling, to support business through buy-local campaigns, get businesses back on track and people back to work. He also offered solutions to the affordability crisis that he believes exists now to bring inflation under control and the economy booming back. Morin-Strom said tht while all citizens have had a tough 18 months, many have had it far worse for much longer. “The NDP has the best, most comprehensive platform to help the most number of people across the country,” she said. New Democrats offer a better economy, improvement to health care, affordable child care, ensure EI works for individuals and quality job training and business supports.

Article content Sheehan said he’s been fighting for Sault Ste. Marie for 24 years and has been honoured to give back to the community. “I have worked to get record-breaking $750 million in federal investment for Sault Ste. Marie,” he said. The Liberal plan is about creating jobs, working on climate change, affordability, reconciliation and the health of citizens to move Canada forward, Sheehan said. Makowski, a young professional and business owner, said his party focuses on values, which are essential to address the many issues Canadians face. It’s about focusing on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and empowering citizens, he said. The candidates were asked what they would do to attract and retain young professionals in Sault Ste. Marie. Spina said government needs to do better with its policies to attract the brightest from other countries by streamlining processes to allow them to use their skill sets and gain proper credentials here. The pandemic, he said, shows that Sault Ste. Marie residents can work for anyone around the globe while living here. Spina wants to see the Sault created as a hub with investments in infrastructure and internet, so young families can live and work from here. Morin-Strom, a teacher, said she has always encouraged youth to pursue their passions and live in Sault Ste. Marie. Increasing access to broadband, ensuring internet and cellphones are affordable and working with Indigenous entrepreneurs to invest in social enterprise projects, are all key items for the New Democrats, she said.

Article content Encouraging Canadian procurement and establishing a national pharamacare program is also vital, she said. Sheehan said the federal government has made substantial investments in Sault College and Algoma University, adding he believes young people trained in the North will remain in the North. “We have the best housing platform that will unlock affordability,” he said. While other parties have talked about expanding broadband, Sheehan said the Liberals have launched 39,000 connections in Northern Ontario to connect people. Other supports in recreation, such as the Hub Trail, also help attract and retain young people, he said. Makowski said he understands the difficulty of finding jobs in a chosen career – something he experienced personally for a number of years. “We need more opportunities locally with provincial and federal government jobs and have more available for youth to establish their careers,” he said. Makowski also supports increasing internships and apprenticeships to develop skills and create job growth. All candidates agreed that advancing reconciliation with First Nations and developing meaningful outcomes in Sault Ste. Marie and Canada is important. Makowski said the PPC will shine a different light on the issue by listening to those with connections to the issue and give them a role to play in the process to create change. “We can’t change history but we can get it right,” he said. Makowski said his party would also examine the outdated Indian Act, something he said he believes is discriminatory and needs major change or needs to be abolished.

Article content “No other party is talking about this,” he said. Spina centred in on the profound impact that the discovery of children’s graves had across Canada and said he believes Sault Ste. Marie’s partnership with the area’s First Nations communities can be used as a model and replicated across Canada to demonstrate what nation-to-nation consultation is. Morin-Strom said the NDP will listen and help uncover the truths and follow the leads of First Nations communities to support them. She said the NDP is willing to fund repatriation if desired and look at hiring a special prosecutor to focus on child genocide. Sheehan said he has put in great effort to work nation-to-nation since elected in 2015 and the new Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gaming education centre at Algoma University tells the story. The Liberals, he said, have implemented 80 per cent of the calls to action and continue to do so. The government has also improved water issues for Garden River First Nation, ended boil water advisories and is committed to doing more. Candidates were also quizzed on climate change and protecting the environment, helping women and ethnic minorities return to the workforce after COVID-19, and minimizing the impact of COVID-19 supports on taxpayers. In the end, Makowski reiterated the importance of discussions, of having diverse opinion and thought to cultivate good ideas. Sheehan asked voters to reflect on the former dark days before a Liberal government and says he’ll continue to use his experience to continue the community’s growth and move forward. Morin-Strom offered a different choice than what she called Liberals’ unkept promises and the Conservatives’ divided party and position, offering a government that is ready to fight for individuals and advocate for Canadians. Spina said he’s excited for change that will move Canada forward, reiterating his party’s platform and economic plan to help businesses, families and people. Election day is Sept. 20.

