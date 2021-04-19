Voter engagement open house

Article content

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is gathering community input on voting methods, exploring how residents may cast their ballot in the 2022 municipal election.

The public is invited to attend a virtual information session on Tuesday, from 3 to 4 p.m. and 6 to7 p.m. To participate, pre-register by contacting the city’s clerk office at 705-759-5388 or email election@cityssm.on.ca. A live feed of the meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, and afterwards it will be available on the city’s website.

If unable to attend, citizens are asked to explore and learn more about voting methods, ask a question, and take a short online at www.saultstemarie.ca/election. The deadline to complete the survey is May 15. Paper copies of the survey are available upon request.

All feedback will be considered as part of 2022 municipal election planning process.