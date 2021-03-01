Walking program on hold

The city’s free walking program at GFL Memorial Gardens will be temporarily cancelled beginning Wednesday until further notice.

The cancellation is necessary to facilitate the ongoing COVID-19 community vaccine hub. Walkers are encouraged to use the Northern Community Centre for exercise. Participants can register for a walking spot online or in-person at the facility.

