Wanted man arrested in Kawartha Lakes

A 29-year-old wanted Sault Ste. Marie man has been arrested in the Kawartha Lakes.
Zach Bisaillon, 29, was arrested on an unrelated incident by Peterborough Police Service and Kawartha Lakes Police Service executed the arrest warrant on behalf of Sault police.
It’s alleged that on May 13, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by the accused. When officers engaged emergency lights and sirens the accused evaded police and fled the area at a high rate of speed.
It’s further alleged that on May 14, officers responded to a call of a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 500 block of North Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation determined the accused attended the residence of the victim, an argument ensued and the accused shot him multiple times and fled the area.
As a result of the investigation a warrant was requested for his arrest. He was located on May 26, 2021 by the Peterborough Police Service in connection with an unrelated incident.
Bisaillon faces numerous charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order(two counts), discharging a firearm with intent, dangerous operation, flight from peace officer, careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.
He is to appear in bail court.