Article content Healing Wawa’s physician shortage is a prime priority, and one officials concede will be no routine procedure.

Article content The relatively remote community of just under 3,000, 230 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, saw two of its six physicians move to central Ontario last April, leaving four doctors to carry out family and emergency medicine. And given the hike in regional mining activity, many more contractors are now living in the area, putting added pressure on Lady Dunn Health Centre. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wanted: MDs to hang shingles in Wawa Back to video A memorandum of understanding is set to be approved, paving the way for an individual to be hired to help recruit and retain physicians and other health-care professionals. The position will be part-time and the individual will work out of the hospital. “One of the skills the recruiter needs is to really know (the) community and be able to sell (the) community to someone else,” Wawa Mayor Ron Rody told the Sault Star in a recent interview. “This person has to be ready to meet those needs and, at the same time, continually work to be able to retain medical professionals once they come here. That’s extremely important.” Fine details of the post have not been entirely hammered out, but Wawa has committed $22,500 for each of the next two years and Argonaut Gold has pledged $30,000 toward the project. Once things get rolling, other local employers and municipalities that rely on Lady Dunn Health Centre will be asked to chip in. “It’s something municipalities and politicians just have to get used to, that every dollar we get won’t be spent on roads or water,” Rody said. “We have other things that make up part of our community that are extremely important.”

Article content Wawa started putting money away “quite a few years ago,” Rody said. “This is probably the first time we’ve had a direct request for it,” he added. “And council realizes when you’re looking at quality of life issues, you need to be able to have your physicians and feel safe in your community.” Township staff recently reached out to some 10 area companies, which reported nearly 920 employees. “This blew our socks off … we didn’t think the number was that high,” said Rody, adding that another 385 contractors are expected by winter. 'One of the doctors told me that one day half of the people who showed up in the ER were contractors' “One of the doctors told me that one day half of the people who showed up in the ER were contractors.” This, and the physician shortage, is having an impact on service. In late July, The Wawa Family Health Team, which consists of consists of physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, a social worker and a dietician, issued a statement acknowledging the physician shortage and relating the fact officials have not been able to secure locum physicians to fill the shortage. “The remaining local physicians will do their best to maintain services, however, there will be longer wait times for clinic appointments and may be longer wait times for non-urgent concerns in the Emergency Department,” the statement said. Physician shortages within Algoma District, even in its largest city, Sault Ste. Marie, are nothing new. In fact, things reached the boiling point at Sault Area Hospital in early 2002, when the emergency department’s dwindling physician roster at the time nearly left the ER without a doctor on staff for night shifts during February. A last-minute deal between doctors, the province and hospital, kept the department open.

Article content Rody and other Wawa officials fully realize the realities. “They’re scrambling to make sure that doesn’t happen here,” Rody said. “They’re making sure that they can get the locums. But there’s the issue of the extra workload, burnout … You also have to make sure you take care of the people you currently have. So that becomes this whole wellness issue.” Rody said it’s often these temporary doctors from elsewhere who, after being exposed to the area, opt to set up practice. “It’s what they really need,” he added. “If you’re here for a few weeks, and you experience the community and see what the job’s like, it certainly helps them make their decision.” Lady Dunn Health Centre’s website has a posting for physicians, indicating doctors practise at the Wawa Family Health Team as well as the health centre, located “under one roof.” The job consists of three to four days of family medicine clinic at the FHT, and one to two days per week of call. Physicians round on their inpatients each weekday morning, typically one to three patients, in the adjoining hospital. Call consists of 24-hour shifts covering a “low-volume” emergency department; 10 to 20 patients per day. Rody concedes this regimen is not for everyone. “For some doctors, (practising both family and emergency medicine) is an issue,” he said. “You can, obviously, have some pretty traumatic cases they have to deal with.” Physician recruitment will, invariably, take on new dimensions once the position is filled. Grips and grins within recruitment-related settings — once the pandemic is over — will still be important, but given the fact COVID-19 turned so much traditional person-to-person interaction on its head, virtual communication is by no means novel now. Rody said plans are in the works to beef up the hospital’s website and he’s aware a promotional video is being produced, which will grace the website as well as be used for recruitment missions. “Right now, communities have to have a community safety and well-being plan,” he added. “And part of that is certainly having your primary physicians so that you can see someone and be referred on to another doctor if your needs are greater or fall under a certain specialty. Extremely important.” jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

