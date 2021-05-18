





Share this Story: ‘We are no longer the forgotten people’

‘We are no longer the forgotten people’ Sisters take great pride in Metis heritage, serve executive roles

Article content Call it a sister act. The recent Metis Nation of Ontario North Channel Metis Council elections — Region 4 includes the Sault Ste. Marie and North Channel Metis councils and their surrounding areas — saw Dorothy Eastman, of Bruce Mines, elected councillor for the North Channel Metis Council and her sister, June Smart, elected women’s representative with this same council. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘We are no longer the forgotten people’ Back to video The election was conducted via a toll-free telephone number or online and instructions were available for anyone who wished to put his or her name forward for any of the available positions on council. All registered Metis citizens in the council area were encouraged to participate fully in the election process either as candidates or by exercising their right to vote. Dorothy and her sisters, Susan Barnes, Cindy Forrest and June Smart, all have military backgrounds and are dedicated to their centuries-old Metis ancestry.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dorothy just retired from Sault Area Hospital after a 45-year career as a registered nurse. “My grassroots began in Manitoba, and I have family across the homeland. It is my sincere desire to give back to my Metis community and I would like to meet all my brothers and sisters. I have a passion for fairness and inclusiveness,” she said in an email. June first became involved with the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO), serving on the North Channel Metis Council as women’s representative from 2014 to 2018. This experience shaped her desire to assist women and citizens. She also served on the MNO Women’s Council from 2017 to 2020. She calls herself a “proud Metis veteran,” having started her career with the 49th Field Regiment in Sault Ste. Marie and serving with the Canadian Forces for 36 years. “I am a dedicated, task-driven Metis woman with considerable knowledge and experience,” she said. All from Region 4, they are all recipients of the Louis Riel Medal and look forward to benefitting not only their Metis community but the community at large. Through their military service, they have already laid a solid foundation of service. This medal is of particular value to these women because their mother and grandparents were silenced as a result of colonization. Generations of Metis, Indigenous and Inuit peoples, were stripped of their identities. Louis Riel, Canadian politician, founder of the province of Manitoba and leader of the Metis people in pre-Manitoba/North West Territories history, led resistance movements against Canada, including the North-West Rebellion, in order to defend Metis rights. This insurgency by the Metis and their First Nations allies took place in what is now Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content They were defeated, resulting in the subjugation of Plains Indigenous people and the conviction and hanging of Riel. Executed for treason in 1885, his fight for Metis rights has made him an integral part of Canadian history. All these women trace their Metis heritage through their mother, Julia Hazell (nee LaPlant), and prior to the 1600s all the way to their 11th great grandparents. Their family of seven girls and two boys continues to research their family heritage, explore Metis history and serve the Metis communities across Canada. The Hazell family are all active members of the Metis Nation of Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. These four sisters from Region 4 have had very involved careers with the military here on the home front. Susan, a Sault Ste. Marie resident, was in army cadets from 13 to 17 and then enlisted in the reserves. She served with the 49th Field Regiment and trained in administration and finance. Dorothy joined the reserves at 16, in 1973, with the 26th Field Regiment in Brandon, Man. Her father was serving in Shilo, Man., and he was transferred to Sault Ste. Marie, so Dorothy transferred to the 49th Field Regiment in the Sault. She was an administrative clerk and a medical assistant with the unit and held the rank of master corporal. Dorothy was released in 1980 to pursue her calling in nursing. Dorothy served as a registered nurse for 44 years and has just recently retired from Sault Area Hospital. Cindy, a Blind River resident, was a cadet from 14 to 17 fourteen, where she served with the 30th Field Regiment in Ottawa as a finance clerk.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content She moved to Blind River where she joined the 2407 Royal Canadian Army Cadets in 1995 as a civilian instructor. She joined the unit, went on to officer training and received the Queen’s Commission in July 1999. She held the rank of lieutenant and was the supply officer for the unit and retired in 2019. June enlisted in army cadets at 13, joined the reserves in 1974 and the regular forces in 1978. During her career, she was stationed in Toronto, Chilliwack, B.C., Lahr, Germany, Ottawa and the Golan Heights in Israel. She retired from the Canadian Forces as master warrant officer in 2010 and moved to Thessalon with her husband, also a veteran. She wanted to be near her three sisters and has served on the North Channel Metis Council and the Metis Nation of Ontario Women’s Council. June looks to pursue other avenues with the Metis Nation of Ontario. All four are recipients of the Louis Riel Medal; when a Metis Nation of Ontario citizen is awarded with this medal and certificate, he or she is formally acknowledged as an MNO veteran. A message from the government of the MNO explains the importance of Louis Riel Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 16, represents the anniversary of the execution of Riel on this date in 1885. “Riel made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of Metis rights and although the events took place in the West, his resistance is celebrated and remembered as Metis citizens and communities here in Ontario, remember our history and struggles at home,” said the message.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Both Ontario’s and the West’s Metis historical realities are similar, with their people being labelled as traitors, as their culture was forced underground and they became the forgotten people. “Today, we are no longer the forgotten people because we assert our Metis rights, and by doing so, take up the mantle of Louis Riel,” said the MNO message. Only Dorothy and June ran for positions in the election and were successful candidates for councillor and women’s representative, respectively. Cindy is still working, so doesn’t have enough time to be involved in this way, but her sisters keep her in the loop. Susan is with the historic Sault Ste. Marie Metis Council and she follows the North Channel Metis council regularly. Their father, Sgt. Fred Hazell, died January 19, 2020, at 88, in Calgary. All his children and their mother were at his side. Dorothy was at his side nursing him for the last few months of his life. “I know as I was with her when I could be, and we had the most difficult and beautiful moments. Only people who have had to become caregivers to our loved ones really get it,” she said. “He called her, ‘My nurse,’” said June.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie