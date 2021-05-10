Article content

Police charged a man Sunday with weapon offences.

Officers report that around 9:53 a.m. the accused threatened to shoot a victim. The victim was able to contact police and officers responded in the 500 block of Albert Street West.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Weapon offences charge Back to video

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the accused and he was arrested. A subsequent search of the area of arrest found the accused to be in possession of two replica handguns as well as 1.44 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and 10.58 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, police say.

Shawn Blais, 44, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, use of a firearm or imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, uttering threats and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.