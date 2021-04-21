





Article content A search warrant Tuesday yielded seven arrests and seven Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act violations, police say. Officers with the crime suppression, drug enforcement and emergency services units, and patrol services, carried out the search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Albert Street West, where those accused were discovered, police say. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Weapons, drug charges, alleged EMCPA violations Back to video A subsequent search of the area of arrest found the seven accused to be in possession of a sawed off shotgun, four rounds of .410 calibre ammunition, a .22 calibre ammunition casing, and small quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. “As a result of excellent investigative work, a dangerous firearm is off the streets, seven individuals are facing serious criminal charges and (seven) of them have also been issued provincial offences notices for violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA),” said Chief Hugh Stevenson. “Let this serve as a reminder to everyone in our community that we are in the midst of a provincial lockdown. Gatherings are highly restricted at this time and we will investigate any complaint of a violation. Those found to be in violation will be fined under the EMCPA.”

Article content Katelan Allen, 34, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. She was released on a promise to appear in court on May 31. Erin Booth, 27, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, breach of recognizance, two counts of breach of probation and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. She was released on a promise to appear in court on May 31. Jeffrey Krell, 25, is charged with is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. He was released on a promise to appear in court on May 31.

Article content Joseph Premo, 40, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of breach of recognizance, two counts of breach of probation and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. He was held for bail court. Rebecca Sangestino, 31, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. She was released on a promise to appear in court on May 31. Cynthia Shawana, 38, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. She was released on a promise to appear in court on May 31. Jody Shawana, 43, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and issued a provincial offences notice for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act during a lockdown. She was released on a promise to appear in court on May 31.

