Wellness bus to start wheeling downtown this summer

“This is a tested, proven model and I really applaud everyone getting together to find creative solutions to reach out to those who need it,” said Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen, a member of the social equity committee who was briefed on the project.

Vezeau-Allen, who operates a grocery store on Gore Street, said that even though the Neighbourhood Resource Centre is no longer there, area residents still use the area to congregate and mini-hubs have popped up in several nearby areas which show the need for services.

“These little pop ups are great but they’re not dealing with the overarching problem like helping people with mental or addiction illnesses and making sure people are taking their medicines,” she said. “It shows that work is still happening in these areas but we need a co-ordinated effort and better reach out to people.”

The report to council suggests that there are continued ongoing issues of access to primary care and mental health and addiction services in the downtown.

The rate of hospitalization due to mental health and addictions is 554 per 100,000 residents, compared to a provincial average of 184, statistics say. Self-harm, drug toxicity and opioid toxicity are the leading causes.

A community wellness bus would ultimately bring primary care and mental health and addiction services out into the community to those who may not otherwise seek or visit traditional services on their own.

The community wellness bus – which will likely be a retired ambulance – will operate with access and equity and be utilized after hours, at various locations with a number of different partners.