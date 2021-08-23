Woman allegedly throws needles at sales staff

City police have charged a woman with assault with a weapon.

Police say the woman attempted to steal about $24 in face coverings from a rack at a Queen Street East business on Aug. 15.

Five days later the accused went to the same business and selected two sweaters, valued at about $150 and left without attempting to pay for them.

During this occurrence, staff saw the accused stealing the items and followed her out of the business attempting to recover the stolen items.

As the accused fled the area she threw needles at staff.

Police arrested the woman on Aug. 21 on Albert and Bruce Streets.

Loretta Carey, 40, faces charges of assault with a weapon and two counts of theft under $5,000.

She is to appear in court Oct. 18.

Police allege the same woman attempted to leave another store on Gore Street with five bags of candy.

She was found nearby and charged with theft under $5,000. She is also to appear in court on that charge on Oct. 18.