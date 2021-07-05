Woman charged with impaired driving

Police responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in the 600 block of Trunk Road on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers report that they located a woman asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the cup holder.

Officers report that they woke up the driver, identified her as the accused and upon speaking with her developed grounds to believe her ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

Further investigation revealed the accused is currently a prohibited driver.

Officers report that the woman was arrested and provided two breath samples into an approved device; registering two fail results.

Jordan Sayers, 28, is charged with impaired driving – alcohol and drug, impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80mg) and operation while prohibited.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.