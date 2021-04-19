Woman swiped car, police say

The Sault Star
Apr 19, 2021  •  43 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

Police charged a woman last week in connected to an alleged motor vehicle theft.

Around 3:49 p.m. last Thursday, police received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a residence in the 0-100 block of Albion Street. Officers say they observed the vehicle reported stolen around 3:55 p.m. travelling southbound on Great Northern Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop, identified the accused and a woman was arrested.

A subsequent search of the area of arrest found the accused to be in possession of the victim’s bank card, police say.

Ginalisa Fusco, 28, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers