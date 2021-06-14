Woman’s death probed: Police

Jun 14, 2021
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Police are currently investigating the death of a woman in the area of West Street and Portage Lane.

The scene was secured and officers remained on scene Monday as the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300 ext. 114.

