Work to fill job vacancies plentiful on several fronts

The job vacancy issue is one that has been attacked on several fronts by a number of stakeholders in the region over the past few years.

It should come as no surprise that Sault Ste. Marie, and much of the Algoma District, has an aging population.

The continued trend means that over the next decade more people will be retiring from their jobs, leaving vacancies in the workplace.

Local statistics compiled by the Algoma Workforce Investment Corp. have shown for years that more people are leaving the workforce and job vacancy numbers, especially in the skilled trades area, continue to rise.

Several years ago a summit was held, spearheaded by Ward 1 Coun. Paul Christian, in the hopes of attracting more people and job seekers to Sault Ste. Marie. It was designed to increase the population of the Sault and fill the job gap. That initiative also created a network designed to keep former Saultites abreast of of the issue and opportunities that exist in their hometown.

Seeds were being sown for a second summit until the pandemic hit in March 2020, putting the brakes on the project. Christian is ready to role up his sleeves and get a second summit underway.

He also penned a resolution, passed by council Monday, to keep the issue at the forefront. Quarterly updates on recruitment efforts will now be provided to council, specifically outlining the employment gaps, what is being done to fill those gaps and the success or failure of the efforts.

It’s a good move by Christian and council as long as the efforts to gather the data are not duplicated by other organizations charged with doing the same – like AWIC.