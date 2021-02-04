Article content

The Sault Ste. Marie YMCA’s next 50/50 draw is Feb. 15, with proceeds going to the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign.

The campaign allows children and families the opportunity to participate in programs and services they “need to live healthier, happier lives, and to promote a sense of belonging and help them reach their full potential,” the Y says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Y encourages community’s help keeping kids strong Back to video

The YMCA is a charity and does not turn anyone away, regardless of their personal circumstances.

In December 2020, the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA celebrated 120 years of strengthening the “foundation of our community by nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults, promoting healthy living, fostering a sense of social responsibility, and delivering lasting personal and social change.”

The Y, like much of the community, has been forced to close for periods due to the pandemic.

“Understandably this has had a significant financial impact on our charitable mission,” the Y said in a release. “The support of our Strong Kids campaign through the purchase of 50/50 tickets will help the YMCA to continue to provide these important services while we recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”

Raffle prices are three tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10, and 60 tickets for $20. To purchase your tickets, visit www.ymca5050.ca

Winners are selected on the 15th of the month at 10 a.m. Ticket sales end on the 14th at 11:59 p.m., and the winner takes home a guaranteed prize pot of $1,500.