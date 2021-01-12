'Young constituent' leads change on Finn Hill

A nine-year-old constituent who spends free time at Finn Hill has created positive change at the popular toboggan hill and more may be on the way.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  3 minute read
Finn Hill is a popular tobogganing spot for Saultites.

For the moment, the popular tobogganing spot Finn Hill will remain as is.

But city council passed a resolution Monday calling for natural berms to be installed later this year.

Staff has also been directed to refine costs and submit a capital request for a new washroom facility at the base of the hill, which will be considered during the 2022 budget process. Additional lighting options and costs associated with those options will also be considered at the same time, the resolution reads.

The report by the city’s community development and enterprise services department comes as a result of a July motion passed by city council that asked staff to examine potential opportunities to improve Finn Hill based on a letter nine-year-old Charlie Lachapelle-Smith penned to the mayor and several councillors.

Lachapelle-Smith, a regular user of the hill, noted the popular outdoor spot creates family fun and keeps kids healthy and active during the winter months.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee spoke with the young Sault Ste. Marie resident late last year and the student continued to express his enthusiasm for the project, a report to council states.

Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth gave kudos to staff for researching the alternatives suggested by the young student.

“Staff have done a wonderful job keeping in touch with our young constituent, bringing these matters to council,” she said.

Hollingsworth said the report notes “a bunch of positives” that sees the new fence, hay bales, lighting and parking at the McNabb Street and Black Road site.

PRAC has identified nine options for Finn Hill, all of which have been costed and considered for operational impact and feasibility. Several of the items have already been implemented.

The options included establishing a new fence at the base of the hill, projecting new lighting towards the bottom of the hill, increasing parking space and adding washrooms and a water fill station.

They also include adding natural berms, expanding the general lighting in the hill, establishing a single-track project led by Sault Cycling Club and creating a bicycle skills park on a portion of the hill. Motorized lifts to bring users to the top of the hill were also considered along with the establishment of a tube park.

Brent Lamming, director of community services, said the new fence, the projected lighting and the increased parking items have already been completed.

The tube park and lift ideas have been nixed because of costs, ongoing maintenance and the fact that an investigation revealed those types of items are usually left to the private sector at privately run facilities.

A similar examination from 2005-07 time frame came to the same conclusion.

However, council was told that if they want to further investigate a tube park, Elliot Park location would be more suitable based on length of run and capability and further research and costing could be completed for the 2022 budget process.

The magic carpet option, which could be accessed by children and adults alike, would also be best to explore at Elliot Park because of the length of the run off, said Lamming.

Hollingsworth raised concerns about ensuring that any system was accessible for those with physical challenges.

Natural berms will be added by parks staff to provide an added safety feature for the user and enhance the experience, the report states. It is also hoped that the approach will prevent staff from addressing jumps being made at the location on an ongoing basis.

Staff is continuing to work with the Sault Cycling Club to determine how a single-track trail can tie into the Hub Trail and parking lot access at Finn Hill. A bicycle skills park is better suited for Kinsmen Park, council was told.

In the meantime, council was also told that while helmet use is encouraged at the site, it is not mandated. Staff continues to monitor the site and remove any ‘jumps’ created by the youngsters.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker thanked Lachapelle-Smith for coming forward with his idea.

“This is an example of how someone with an idea can effectively create positive change and that we may see more change next year,” he said.

Mayor Christian Provenzano agreed. “Hopefully (Lachapelle-Smith) will be in inspiration for others, of all ages, to effect positive change in our community.”