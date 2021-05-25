Youth 12-17, their families, caregivers may pre-register for shot

Pre-register online at https://s-ca.chkmkt.com/?e=232261&h=9CE613689417AB2 . Those unable to pre-register online and need assistance registering are asked to call 705-541-7370 or toll-free 1-888-440-3730. Phone lines are open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By pre-registering, individuals will be contacted directly to book an appointment during June, where youth 12-17 and any family members who have not yet received their first dose may be immunized together. The provincial government is prioritizing youth 12-17 to receive their first dose of vaccine before the end of June.

Algoma Public Health announced Tuesday pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for 12–17-year-old youth and their eligible family members, including siblings, parents, guardians and caregivers, who have not yet received a COVID-19 immunization.

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to expand, with youth 12 and over now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, either at community clinics or at participating pharmacies.

Clinics across Algoma

For clinics at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, check the booking https://www.algomapublichealth.com/disease-and-illness/infectious-diseases/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-clinics-in-algoma/#clinics often as appointments become available. All clinic dates will be kept updated on the Algoma Public Health website, including any new clinic dates.

In the Algoma district, search for a clinic near you and follow the instructions for available clinics by municipality.

Second dose appointments

Individuals who received their first dose of vaccine at the COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub at GFL Memorial Gardens on March 5, 6, 7 and 13 are now eligible for their second dose.

You will receive information directly using the email you provided when you booked your first appointment. Follow the link provided to book your appointment. If you provided only a phone number, someone will reach out to you directly.

If you are having any difficulties booking your second dose appointment online or have any questions, call Algoma Public Health at 705-541-7370 or toll-free 1-888-440-3730. Phone lines are open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

#StopTheSpread

Until the majority of community members are fully immunized, APH says residents still need to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in our region:

— Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people or less.

— Indoor gatherings with people outside of your household remain prohibited at this time.

— Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others.

— Avoid all non-essential travel

— Wear a mask as required in indoor public spaces and outside when physical distancing cannot be maintained.