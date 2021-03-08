Article content

“A gentle answer turns away anger, but harsh words cause quarrels.”

Peace lies in the way we use our tongues.

Don’t let the fire of anger bounce back on you; or add gasoline to a smouldering fire.

Do everything possible on your part to live in peace with everybody.

Some may look for an argument, but our response can prevent a small issue escalating.

The natural response to a wrongful accusation is anger but a wise person stays silent and let’s the other’s anger ventilate.

We must not react quickly with words without thinking.

To everything there is a time, a time for speaking and a time for silence.

I saw how a wise manager dealt with a very angry customer.

These were the days when smoking was common.

When the discussion got hot, he would slowly and deliberately look for cigarettes and a lighter in each of his pockets.

Then he would take two or three attempts to light it, then take some puffs from it.

Invariably, the break allowed both parties to think, and an amicable solution was found.