Article content There’s a new feeling of hope in the air. As the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic was marked Thursday, the fear of the unknown is slowly being replaced with hope and promise. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A year later: a vaccine that brings us hope Back to video Last weekend’s three-day vaccination clinic held at GFL Memorial Gardens has created that hope. The clinic was geared toward health-care providers and individual caregivers of elderly loved ones. A second clinic is planned for this weekend, marking the beginning of the start of the vaccination process for the general public. We also know that our most vulnerable, residents in long-term care homes and elder lodges across the Algoma District, have received their first dose, and many already their second dose of the vaccine. To date, Algoma Public Health reports that a total of 6,420 vaccines have been administered as of Friday, with 5,358 (5.5 per cent) people receiving their first dose. A further 1,062 people have been fully vaccinated.

Article content While the fully vaccinated represents only one percent of the population of Algoma residents over the age of 16, that’s a good start and that number will continue to rise as more doses of the vaccine become available. APH has added an immunization tracker to its website, which will update the number of vaccines received and administered. We will celebrate as the numbers continue to climb, each vaccination a step closer toward returning to a lifestyle similar to one we had more than a year ago. As more doses of the vaccine become available, communities in the Algoma District will see more clinics established, following the protocols and priority groups set by the province. The outlook is bright. I’ve experienced it myself when my son, a Sault College nursing student who is completing his clinical work in a nursing home, was one of those vaccinated last weekend. There was no pain, no side effects and not even a mark where the needle jabbed his arm. He, too, felt a sense of relief, adding a small layer of protection not only around him, but to those he is cares for at his clinical assignment. Similar messages have been voiced by others who have received the vaccine. It’s a message that should be shared with all. But let’s remember that as our region is starting to see more communities prepare for vaccination clinics, the anticipation can be somewhat overwhelming. We must be patient. We must wait in line for our turn. It will come. We all won’t be vaccinated overnight, but every person who receives the vaccine leads us one step closer to returning to some sort of ‘normalcy’ where we can hug extended family, gather with friends and cheer on our favorite athletes.

Article content Public health experts warn that the vaccine doesn’t mean a snap return to the former normal. It’s imperative that each member of society continues to practise the social distancing skills, the mask wearing and the hand washing techniques we’ve come to learn over the past year, not only to protect ourselves, but those around us who are still vulnerable. Individuals undecided about whether to receive the vaccine or not should educate themselves about the pros and cons, consult with family physicians or reach out to APH for accurate information to make an informed decision. Our region has stayed vigilant throughout most of the pandemic. Our numbers reflect that. We don’t want to move backwards like other Northern Ontario communities that have seen a tremendous increase in positive COVID cases, including the newer variants which spread even quicker. Stay home, wash your hands, wear a mask in public and stay safe! The bright rainbow is getting closer. Elaine Della-Mattia is The Sault Star political reporter

