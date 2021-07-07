This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Alter ‘self-defeating path’ by exposing history’s ‘ugly underbelly’ Branding Indigenous people as ‘inferior beings who ‘just need to get over it’ not the answer

Article content I am going to start this column off with “my shoes on the other feet” so I can hopefully describe my feelings and emotions on the discoveries of unmarked graves at two former British Columbia residential schools.

Article content The “shoes” on my feet for this column are moccasins and they are telling me unequivocally that the generations of stories about these schools brought into existence by centuries of colonization, assimilation, indoctrination and power have substance and merit. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alter ‘self-defeating path’ by exposing history’s ‘ugly underbelly’ Back to video They operated from the mid 1800s with the last one closing in 1996. There were at least 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children, passed through these institutions. Set up to eliminate parental involvement in the intellectual, cultural and spiritual integrity of Indigenous children, the government of Canada, lead by John A. Macdonald, the first prime minister, were the main creators of the system. Churches operated them. These stories have always had merit within Indigenous communities, including intergenerational stories about students having to bury their fellow students or see them disappear, never to be seen again. The spoke about beatings, starvation, rape by priests, the infants born from these rapes killed or burned in furnaces. They spoke about having their hair cut, being severely disciplined if they spoke the Indigenous language of their birth, neglect and separation from family and culture. There were suicides and the rest of us can only imagine what would drive young children to kill themselves. This shows the conditions these kids endured, not to say how their families endured having their children ripped away at very young ages, some never seen again.

Article content One such residential school even had an electric chair. Why would there be the need for an electric chair in a school? It is unconscionable and beyond reason and how another human being could without conscience put a child in it and turn on the current! A 2017 CBC News report tells of about an electric chair at St. Anne’s Indian Residential School in Fort Albany on the James Bay coast. Former chief of this First Nation, Edmund Metatawabin, said he was aware “of instances where survivors did not get compensation for suffering caused by the electric chair or for being forced to eat their own vomit.” He called this abuse a form of torture and although he never went through the compensation hearings created by the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement, known as the Independent Assessment Process (IAP), he described these experiences in his book, entitled Up Ghost River. Survivors described it being a high-backed chair with steel arms according to files obtained by CBC that included summaries of the allegations from OPP documents. A former student, who attended this school from 1957 to 1962, said the nun would strap him to the electric chair and electrocute him until he was semi-conscious. A female student who attended the school between 1957 and 1964 said she was forced to eat her vomit and punished by electrocution in the chair. According to this report, Ottawa initially argued against the electric chair, their lawyers arguing the shocks did not qualify as physical harm and therefore fought compensation claims.

Article content 'How in the love of God can anyone abuse children in this way and not have a conscience?' The government argued against these compensation claims from 2007 until late 2015 when the Justin Trudeau government ordered an end to the argument. Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the time issued an apology to residential school survivors in 2008. My question is this: How in the love of God can anyone abuse children in this way and not have a conscience? How can successive Canadian governments refuse to recognize what they had created and instituted to “take the Indian out of the Indians,” then laid the groundwork for a century and a half of genocide? These schools were largely isolated, with staff and the church able to promote abuse, rape, torture, murder, withhold medical attention and bury without recognition, respect or value as a human being. Their mandate with the blessing of the Canadian government was to assimilate at any cost. The RCMP, Indian agents and child welfare, helped the churches fulfill this mandate and they subsidized them monetarily to make this happen. Survivors and survivors of survivors have passed on these stories through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which was launched in 2008 as part of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. I watched a film in 1989 called Where the Spirit Lives, directed by Bruce Pittman. I did not have to read between the lines to know what was happening to these children by evil caretakers. The rampant sexual abuse was not graphically shown, however, the way the film was produced made no mistake of what was happening to these children. It was so disgusting and degrading that these images still bother me today.

Article content You can well imagine how a survivor would be emotionally and physically ripped apart for the rest of their lives. All this without their parents, alone, helpless, innocent, some choosing suicide as the only escape. In the film, depicting the school in 1937, Rev. Buckley, played by David Hemblin, gives this line, which seems to support the Catholic Church’s theory at the time. “These children come to us from a dead culture; it’s like a millstone around their necks; our job is to remove this terrible burden and give them freedom.” That pretty much sums it up and, in an interview, Pittman said that these church caretakers actually thought they were doing the right things for all these Indigenous children. He then was emphatic. Where the Spirit Lives needs to be shown again so Canadians can see for themselves in this well documented film. For the children who were not forced into the residential school system, their parents made excruciating choices, the results of these choices leaving them without their culture, traditions, lifestyle and most of all, their identity as Indigenous peoples. They were enfranchised. If Indigenous people wanted to own property, they had to relinquish their identity completely. As a result, present day generations can identify as Indigenous, but they can’t have status as Indigenous people. Shingwauk Indian Residential School operated from 1873 to 1970 in Sault Ste. Marie. Run by the Anglican Church, Shingwauk Hall, now the central building of Algoma University, was constructed in 1935.

Article content A June Sault Star article, More graves may be at Shingwauk site, by Brian Kelly, indicated that survivors of Shingwauk Indian Residential School say there are unmarked graves there. The article reads that former students who attended the school in the 1940s and 1950s have said there additional graves besides the Shingwauk Cemetery where 72 students are buried. Some survivors remember burials of students being done “outside the bounds of the cemetery,” but didn’t know why. Jay Jones, president of Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, whose parents attended the school, said in an interview that there will be heavy demand for companies with ground-penetrating technology similar to the discovery in Kamloops, B.C. Although he said there is no timeline, elders are anxious to get it started. The time has finally arrived with a day of reckoning for Canadians. Imagine how great this country could become if we could all worked together, supported each other in the good times and the bad. Canada is a diverse country and I am very proud to be Canadian, but I know there have been terribly perverted mistakes made against Indigenous, minorities and women throughout our history. We can change this self-defeating path by learning about the ugly underbelly of our history, which, by the way, we can’t change by continuing to look down upon Indigenous people as inferior beings who just need to get over it and become like us. In other words, assimilate.

Article content Nor can we erase history by burning churches, destroying statues and by continuing to exclude our history’s failures on generations of Indigenous people. Alliances generate power, understanding nourishes that power and when the fuel from solidarity ignites that power, the sky is the limit every time. Colonialism financed residential schools through the government and on to the churches. This was their mission statement: “These children come to us from a dead culture; it’s like a millstone around their necks; our job is to remove this terrible burden and give them freedom.” This ideology continues today in the form of paternalism. Let’s get rid of it. Patricia Baker is a Sault Star district correspondent, columnist and retired Sault Area Hospital nurse

