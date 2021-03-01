Angela Merkel a true humanitarian   

Article content

The retiring German chancellor had more than compassion for refugees.

Angela Merkel welcomed thousands to Germany, in contrast to states that closed their borders with razor wire.

2015 was a year like no other. Thousands of families, fleeing wars in Syria and elsewhere, were entering Europe for asylum and work.

The most memorable decision in her career came when this one woman opposed the advice of the men in the cabinet and the chief of the federal police and border guards who all told her not to do it.

She opened Germany’s borders and welcomed 1.7 million asylum seekers that year.

She made a famous speech welcoming migrants and refugees at a time when many European countries closed borders.

“I’ll put it simply: Germany is a strong country … we can do this, and we should not change our rules or close our borders. If we can’t accept that we are large and wealthy enough to handle this kind of a refugee influx, then this is no longer my country.