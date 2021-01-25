Are our minds open to different ideas?     

Gene Monin
Jan 25, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Bravo Canada Post for not bowing to demands to censor deliveries of The Epoch Times, writes Gene Monin. LARRY WONG/POSTMEDIA

The Epoch Times that recently appeared in mailboxes inspired comments from readers unaccustomed to views rarely discussed in everyday news.

This is the first I’d seen of The Epoch Times and it was refreshing to read opinions on topics that differ from mainstream thinking.

The paper warned about the threat China presents to worldwide democracy which Canada rarely voices, fearing Chinese retaliation against Hong Kong’s Canadian passport holders.

Let us never forget the Two Michaels, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, held since Dec. 10, 2018 (771 days on Jan. 20) in solitary in two Chinese jails, where the cell lights are always on.

They were plucked off the streets by police under bogus espionage charges in response to Canada’s detention on Dec. 1, 2018 of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S extradition warrant.

Since then, China has permitted only a few consul visits to the two prisoners.

Canada’s efforts to release them are empty, driven by economic concerns to protect trade with China.

Canada wants to use diplomacy and not openly confront a communist government which ignores international agreements it signed on justice and human rights.

Are these two men less important than realpolitik?

What about the human toll on these men and their families?

Don’t expect the Canadian government to do much if you are jailed in dictatorships.

The sentiments expressed in the Epoch Times are voiced all across Canada in various media.

This paper is not afraid to air what Canadians think and ignores political correctness.

I support Voltaire’s, “I may disagree with you, but I defend to the death your right to say it.”

Evelyn Beatrice Hall used this summary of Voltaire’s thinking on free inquiry and freedom of speech in her biography The Friends of Voltaire

The Ontario Progressive Conservative government muzzles free speech.

It expelled Roman Baber, MPP for Toronto’s York-Centre, who wrote to Premier Doug Ford calling for the end to lockdowns caused by COVID surges.

“The lockdowns are deadlier than COVID,” wrote Baber.

“Look at the data — the virus is real but the crisis is mostly in LTC (long-term care). Let’s focus on LTC & hospital capacity, but ending lockdowns is best for our health.

The lockdowns aren’t working, and causing an avalanche of suicides, overdoses, bankruptcies, divorces and an immense toll on our children.”

Ford said Baber’s comments are “irresponsible and spreading misinformation,” almost the same words China used to silence brave Chinese doctor, Dr. Li Wenliang, who warned the world about corona virus.

Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees freedom of thought, belief and expression.

The Charter protects the rights of the press and media to speak out.

Bravo Canada Post for not bowing to demands to censor deliveries of The Epoch Times.

Leave censoring to readers who decide what to recycle.

Different opinions challenge minds unable to tolerate dissent.

