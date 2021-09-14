Folks, we all now know for a fact that this $610 million federal election was called for one reason and one reason only.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted a majority. Plain and simple. And we now know, realistically, he will not get it. Thank God. Now, you may want to talk about Trudeau’s credentials. Well, they have not changed. He’s still the p/t drama/snowboard instructor who relied on his last name to get ahead. What about his ethics? Scruples, morals, decency as a human being, truly caring for Canadians, while calling this dangerously, ill timed election? Folks, there’s three people, three former female Liberal MPs that maybe we should all be fully aware of their opinions before we cast our vote on Sept. 20.

Best to listen to 3 'ladies,' not PM

Those highly regarded, professional, decent, intelligent human beings are Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott and Celina Caesar-Chavaness. I think their opinion of so-called feminist PM should matter. It’s paramount.

Jody Wilson-Raybould’s book now is out. Looks like someone is lying, is it Trudeau or is it his former justice minister? Caesar-Chavaness is backing the Conservative in her riding.

Folks, we have a decision to make this Monday. We should listen to the comments of these three ladies. Most of us, I believe, will know and make the right decision when it comes to the true moral ethics, true motivations, true inner workings of this PM, when you cast your vote. Good luck to us all.

Frank Fata

Sault Ste. Marie