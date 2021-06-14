Article content

Gossip hasn’t always been considered a bad word.

It was the only means of communication in ancient communities. History was passed on orally by stories. It carried community and family news.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Better to bless than gossip Back to video

What is gossip today?

Gossip is idle talk or rumour, especially about the personal or private affairs of others (Wikipedia). It’s sharing information with somebody who is not part of the problem or the solution. It is casual or unrestrained conversation or unconfirmed reports about others in their absence, idle chatter.

“They would start gossiping about her as soon as she left.”

There is a human urge to be the first to know and feel important. A secret shared is no longer a secret. Today we are much more sophisticated and use social media to gossip.

We are eager to select “All” when forwarding information. But we forget to ask ourselves some important questions before spreading it.

Is it true? Can you confirm it from credible sources? Why not keep it to yourself and not be a tattle-tale? Will you be distrusted by your friends?