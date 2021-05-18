





Bill raises awareness of how ‘bad’ colonialism and racism are

Article content The Ontario legislature has recently passed a bill “declaring Tamil Genocide Education Week in Ontario.” The world has seen so many genocides. Ontario is the first jurisdiction to recognize the genocide against Tamils in Sri Lanka. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bill raises awareness of how ‘bad’ colonialism and racism are Back to video The genocide against Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka is another example to show how dangerous racism and colonialism are. Before being colonized by British, Sinhalese and Tamils were living in the island in their separate kingdoms. For administrative convenience, British rulers merged the kingdoms and ruled them as one country. However, when British had to leave after the second world war and as the United Nations was drafting and proclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it left the island as one country (now called as Sri Lanka) without returning the Tamil kingdom to the Tamils. By doing that, the British had essentially handed over the whole island, including the Tamil land and Tamil population, to the population in majority in the island, namely to the Sinhalese. Since Sinhalese were in majority, they were quickly able to fill the top positions of the country and retain the ruling power of the island with themselves.

Article content Perhaps for political benefits, some Singhalese politicians campaigned that their ethnicity, culture and religion were better than that of Tamils, and that only Singhalese were rightfully there in the island. The campaign received huge support from the Singhalese population. As a result, systematic genocide against Tamils was unveiled. The Tamil youths were denied equal higher educational opportunities. As mentioned in the Bill 104, the Sinhala Only Act of 1956 was passed disadvantaging the Tamils who comprised of 29 per cent of the island population. The oppressed Tamils protested but their protests were met with weapons. As a result, Tamil youths took weapon and fought back with the support of the Indian government led by Indira Gandhi. However, the succeeding Indian government led by Rajiv Gandhi made an agreement with the Sri Lankan government and did not support the fight of the Tamil youths. The Sri Lankan government engaged in a massive propaganda branding the Tamil youth fighters as “terrorists” and conducted a huge war against the Tamils in the island. Although it made propaganda that it attacked only the “terrorists,” it used heavy weapons such as artilleries and aerial bombing, which cannot discriminate between fighters and innocent civilians. The almost three decades of civil war culminated in the massacre of May 18, 2009 claiming the lives of over 150,000 Tamils, though one of the estimates provided in the Bill 104 was 146,679 civilian lives.

Article content As it is usual for any oppressors to deny their racist or genocide conduct, the Sri Lankan government has also been denying any such conduct. However, the world is not blind. The technology has so advanced to watch or find out what happened in another country. In the Ontario Legislature, MPP Grattan Singh, who is not a Tamil, reminded about the evidence of Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka, which can be listened to at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/gurratan.singh/videos/132381768920786/ In accordance with the purpose of Bill 104, we have to often remember and raise our awareness on how bad the colonialism and racism are. The simple ideology that one ethnicity is better than another ethnicity may bring serious consequences. The British colonialism has been contributing to the disturbances and racist wars in many countries of the world till date that we do not know of. We may choose to listen only to the propaganda of the powers or countries and we may easily want to say that we cannot interfere with the affairs of another sovereign country, but we cannot deny that by supporting or even uncritically listening to those countries turning a blind eye to their genocide on the minority populations just for our own political and economic benefits, we endorse such racist and genocide conducts. Countries that had committed genocide never admitted doing it. At minimum, we should be able to critically analyse the (often false) propaganda of the powers or countries and listen to the other side (victims/minorities) as well in order to avoid indirectly supporting or silently endorsing the injustices and genocide against the minorities by those powers or countries. Koba Konesavarathan, Sault Ste. Marie

