Book value

Seems many these days joining TV conversations via Zoom want to boast their bibliophile cred

Jeffrey Ougler
Jan 29, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  6 minute read
There is something liberating - and a bit rebellious - about not categorizing books in any particular order in one’s own space. And there is no need to when the study’s occupant knows exactly where everything is. JEFFREY OUGLER/POSTMEDIA

It appears books are back.

How did I come to this conclusion? Not by banking on some scientific method or seeing a recent survey on the subject.

Watching too much television lately, mostly news programs, has surely steered me this way.

Perhaps it’s just me, but aren’t big book shelves often the backdrops of many interview subjects these days, lending their two cents from home via Zoom to everything from the current pandemic to polarized politics? Sure, some of these cabinets may merely serve decorative purposes; I’ve actually heard of removable wallpaper featuring literary classics. But I doubt that rings true in these particular cases.

Interviewees on mainstream television news programs are often people of high academic and professional achievement, well-educated experts in their respective fields. It’s not surprising they would prefer to be backed by books, and not necessarily a mammoth television; although I’m sure most of these learned specimens boast big screens in their rec rooms, naturally within reaching room of their beer fridges.

Perhaps books in their traditional physical form never really went out of fashion and, for many of us, they never did. But Madison Avenue has a proven track record of shaping thought, and when the big guns of advertising tell us the wind is blowing a certain way, it’s difficult to ignore the hype. And the ‘benefits’ of e-readers have been hyped: E-ink screens are easy on the eyes and not ‘subsettable’ from the sun’s glare, we were told. And, of course, e-readers can easily be held with one hand while the user does other things. Really? What else does one do while reading? Actually, I don’t want to know.

But these gadgets have been plugged to such a degree that many of us who have always taken great delight in flipping paper pages feared Kindles and their like would send paper books to the trash bin forever. Or, to be PC, the recycling bin.

You see, I adore books. Hard cover, soft cover … no cover. It doesn’t matter. My dad told me early on there is absolutely nothing geeky about being bookish. He pointed to JFK and how the late U.S. president, besides being a voracious reader, was an outstanding college athlete, the type of fellow seldom lacking for female company. That sales pitch certainly stuck.

The second-floor study in which I’m currently pecking away is graced by three large book cases and a smaller one, on whose shelves rest everything from fictional and biographical works to university textbooks I hung on to and often now, more than 30 years later, read for pure pleasure, not because I have to. There’s books that have been in my family for generations. Published curiosities I’ve inherited include works from the mid-19th century, including a first edition or two.

My study is a warm place, thanks not just to the huge cast iron, hot-water radiator that has kept this room toasty for more than a century, but because I believe books themselves serve as an insulation of sorts. Reading places ought to be cozy places. Mine is.

A decade back, I decided to kill two birds with one stone. I’d satisfy my own curiosity about books’ current and future place in the universe by penning a feature story on the topic. Prof. David Spencer, widely published author and founding member of the Faculty of Information and Media Studies at the University of Western Ontario, generously lent me his time and wisdom.

Spencer told me it essentially boils down to natural selection, with history clearly showing adaptation as the key to enduring invasions of new technology.

“Back in the 1950s, television comes to the world and everybody says, ‘Oh, TV. That will destroy radio.’ No it didn’t,” Spencer said.

“Radio adapted by turning on things called Top 40 hits and became the rock ‘n’ roll radio stations we understand today. It survived. And books will survive because of that, as well.”

And book retailers — especially large chains — have been meeting digital challengers head-on, and doing quite well, thank you very much.

Walk into any progressive book retailer and you’ll get a whiff of more than merely paper, Spencer said.

“They have coffee, you can pick up a book to sample it … You don’t have to pay for it,” he said. “There are chairs all over the place, there are people walking the floor, you never have to worry about service, there’s somebody there all the time. That’s why they’re doing fairly well.”

Spencer told me he loved books, buying an average of 40 a year; at the time he was reading a work on prohibition in the U.S.

“It’s a fantastically beautiful book … nicely written, beautifully laid out,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want that on some electronic gizmo. (As a book), I can pick it up. I can put it down. I can put a bookmark in it. I can choose to read it today, I can choose to read it tomorrow. I can choose to ignore it for a week if I want. It’s very flexible material.”

The professor didn’t entirely dismiss the e-book and other such technologies, but doubted their ability to completely dominate any time in the foreseeable future — or ever, for that matter.

I liked what I heard. And being naturally liberal of mind and conservative of action, I, too, saw how some could benefit from e-readers, especially seniors and travellers.

So much so my wife and I purchased an e-reader for my mother-in-law, thinking the bigger type would be a treat for her senior eyes. She gave the gizmo a go, wasn’t impressed and suggested I might like it. I tried it, didn’t like it and the device now gathers dust alongside a primitive cellphone for which my parents paid a king’s ransom in the mid-1990s, sending it up from New Brunswick thinking it would be handy if I were to get lost hiking in the vast Northern Ontario wilderness. I never had the heart to tell them the thing could hardly pick up a signal outside the city and was practically useless for the purpose they intended.

Let’s face it. Technology has turned almost everything many of us have traditionally treasured upside down. That’s not a bad thing, necessarily. Change is healthy and challenging. And if it’s e-books and tablets that turn you on more than bound volumes, so be it. As long as the written word is being consumed and savoured, I’m more than satisfied.

I was interested in a quote from British author Matt Haig in a story on the Books page of last Saturday’s Sault Star, suggesting the success of his recent work, The Midnight Library, is part of the COVID-19 story.

“People are reading again,” Haig said.

Bravo!

And if I choose to pick up The Midnight Library, that’s exactly what I’ll do. Pick it up, all 304 pages of it, preferably in hard cover; no wires, no electronic circuits, no batteries, nothing to be connected or switched on.

So, thanks all you TV talking heads and pundits whose computer desks are set squarely in front of bulging book cases. Whether you know or not, you keep books sexy.

And if Professor Spencer, who died in 2016, were still with us, I’m sure he’d also be pleased by these primetime plugs. But something tells me he wouldn’t be spending hardly as much time these days stuck in front of the television as me.

Sault Star district editor Jeffrey Ougler is currently on Page 421 of A Promised Land, by Barrack Obama, which is hardly impressive as he first cracked open the book Christmas Day.