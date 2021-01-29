Book value

Article content
It appears books are back.
How did I come to this conclusion? Not by banking on some scientific method or seeing a recent survey on the subject.
Watching too much television lately, mostly news programs, has surely steered me this way.
Perhaps it’s just me, but aren’t big book shelves often the backdrops of many interview subjects these days, lending their two cents from home via Zoom to everything from the current pandemic to polarized politics? Sure, some of these cabinets may merely serve decorative purposes; I’ve actually heard of removable wallpaper featuring literary classics. But I doubt that rings true in these particular cases.
Interviewees on mainstream television news programs are often people of high academic and professional achievement, well-educated experts in their respective fields. It’s not surprising they would prefer to be backed by books, and not necessarily a mammoth television; although I’m sure most of these learned specimens boast big screens in their rec rooms, naturally within reaching room of their beer fridges.