Article content Chief Cadmus Delorme, of Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan, described the discovery of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school as “horrific and shocking.” I have no difficulty sharing his feelings of horror. But I’m having a hard time mustering shock at unidentified graves being found at a residential school site. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cancel Canada Day? Only in Canada Back to video The fact that a sizeable percentage of kids who were taken to residential schools never made it out alive and that most of their graves are unmarked is far from news. In Sault Ste. Marie it’s no secret that many of the graves in Shingwauk Memorial Cemetery do not bear individual markers and that the list of students buried there is almost certainly incomplete. Some Shingwauk survivors have talked about other burial sites, nearby but unofficial, that could well add to the local toll. As for Canada’s other 138 former residential schools, an entire volume of 2015’s final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission deals with accounts of unmarked burials and missing children.

Article content So for those with any interest at all in the history of residential schools, the numbers being tallied by using ground-penetrating radar offer grim confirmation of what was known already, not startling new discoveries. Nevertheless, it’s important that this technology be employed at all potential sites, both in an attempt to identify and dignify those child victims and to try to tally the enormity of these acts of genocide, just as the number six million serves to quantify the slaughter of Jews and others targeted by Nazism. A mountain of truth is hard to ignore. And the “truth” part of the truth and reconciliation process has yet to be universally accepted. In particular, some religious bodies that operated those residential schools that aimed to “take the Indian out of the child” have doubled down on their sin by refusing to acknowledge responsibility. Indeed, some people are just now starting to use the word genocide to describe what surely and shamefully deserves that label. Still, while we have a duty to First Nations, to all Canadians and to history to explore and document this dark and too-recent episode from Canada’s past, I’d say we have a greater duty to deal with its ramifications in the present and future. For example, mass removal of children did incredible damage to family structures in First Nations societies; merely ending the scoop did not magically restore them. There’s work to be done. Yes, we should acknowledge the racism that has permeated the history of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. But dealing with structural racism that exists in the force today is what could affect lives and improve Canadian society right now and in the future.

Article content It’s important to be honest about where we’ve been, but surely our main attention should be focussed on where we’re going. I can understand the satisfaction gained from toppling a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald or stripping Egerton Ryerson’s name from a university, but that doesn’t improve society any more than does yet another politician’s apology. Better to fight for a better future than wage war with the past. I can also understand the impulse to “cancel” Canada Day, sparked by these recent developments about residential schools and the racially motivated attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. But I don’t see that getting us anywhere. Canada is the hand many of us have been dealt, a few against their will. But others chose it, racist warts and all, because overall it’s not such a bad country. The coffins of the four Afzaal family members slain in London were draped in Canadian flags, with the approval of their surviving family. Canada has problems with racism, but I suspect you’d have to look in another galaxy to find a country that doesn’t. And the world is teeming with countries where a colonial conqueror did its darnedest to exterminate the native population, usually in the name of religion. Most countries are facing the repercussions of genocidal policies of the past, or sadly, of the present. “Every country did it” isn’t an excuse, of course. But not every country has expended as much effort as Canada has to atone for and repair the damage such policies have caused, even if we have a very long way to go yet. I’m far from a fan of hand-on-the-heart, love-it-or-leave it patriotism. But neither do I think Canada’s flaws mean we should blow the whole thing up and start over. If we’re going to fix what’s wrong with Canada, it makes sense to recognize and build on what is right about Canada. So let’s celebrate Canada Day, in a self-deprecating Canadian way. To contact Tom Mills, or to acquire a copy of his book Sex is a Four-Letter Word and Other Misconceptions, email him at hathcharm@gmail.com or visit humourmetom.ca.

