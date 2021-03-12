





Article content For a week in August 1923, Sault Ste. Marie celebrated 300 years of the discovery of Bawating by Étienne Brûlé in 1623. The spectacle, dubbed Discovery Week, drew crowds from across Canada and parts of the United States – it was estimated that over 10,000 people participated, with many arriving by train, car, and boat. The large numbers of tourists filled hotels and campgrounds on both sides of the border. Bellevue Park became a campsite, the court house was opened for overnight guests, and visitors were boarded in Sault area homes. Adding to the numbers were soldiers arriving and establishing campsites to participate in the reunion of ex-servicemen of Northern Ontario. Each day had a theme: Aug. 4 was Mobilization Day, Aug. 5 was Memorial Sunday, Aug. 6 was Amiens Day, Aug. 7 was Discovery and American Day, and Aug. 8 was Hiawatha Day. Discovery Week was by any estimate a successful celebration of the city’s 300 years. The entire week drew from a shared past with the Anishinaabeg that city organizers sought to incorporate into their celebrations. Indigenous presence and participation ensured the event’s success while offering lessons in shared stories and the importance of the Anishinaabeg to the Sault in both the past and present. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Celebrating, contesting, and sharing stories of the Sault’s 300 years Back to video

Article content As early as May 1923, the Sault Star and the city were fielding requests and expressions of interest concerning the potential inclusion of the Hiawatha Play, undertaken by Garden River, in the planned events. Both the Fox Motion Picture Corp. and Associated Screen News of Canada sought to film the events, specifically the Hiawatha and Brule Plays. Advertisements and discussions of Discovery Week in the weeks leading up to the opening day emphasized participation by the Anishinaabeg in activities such as the plays, canoe races, and even a ceremony to make Gen. Sir Arthur Currie and Col. C. H. L. Jones Ojibway chiefs. The first three days, Aug. 4-6, celebrated and honoured war veterans, the remaining days were dedicated to Discovery and Hiawatha. Throughout the week the discovery and settlement history of the Sault remained central, as seen through the unveiling of a war memorial, missionary memorial, Brûlé memorial, cairn at the Northwest Company Lock, and 11 historical tablets celebrating notable events. While officially a single day was dedicated to Indigenous culture as seen through the Hiawatha Play, Anishinaabeg were present daily both as participants and performers. The Hiawatha Play, conducted entirely in Anishinaabemowin, was presented to more than 3,000 spectators on Aug. 6, and twice more on both Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. The play emphasizes the idyllic past of the Ojibway prior to the appearance of a missionary and subsequent departure of Hiawatha. According to the story Hiawatha left after turning the care of his people over to the missionary. In the play, however, the departure only took place after securing promises from the priest that Hiawatha’s people would be protected, taught, and honoured. The titular roles were played by Thomas Thibeault (Hiawatha), Margaret Wahbunosa (Minnehaha), George Kabaosa (Iagoo), Albert Wahbunosa (Paupukeewis), Iatebabundung (Chibabos), Wahbunosa (Kwasind), Mrs. Iatebabundung (Nokomis), and Wigwas (Arrowmaker) along with 28 other band members rounding out the cast. The performances on Saturday. Aug. 8 replaced the arrival of the priest with the arrival of Brûlé and Grenolle. Iagoo then regaled Hiawatha and the assembled ‘tribe’ of his experience at Quebec, after which Hiawatha “unable to share his authority with anyone” departed. This represented a slight modification to the ‘traditional’ Garden River version of the play, yet it was nicely adapted to the themes of Discovery Week. The presence of the Anishinaabeg celebrating their stories, language, and culture subtlety undercut the narrative that the Sault was only 300 years old. It also served as a reminder that the Anishinaabeg remained as an ongoing historical and contemporary presence despite attempts at erasure through the Indian Act.

Article content The Brûlé play, created by L. O. Armstrong, sees Étienne Brûlé and a French man by the name of Grenolle be led to the rapids by Indians, being welcomed by the Anishinaabeg, and subsequently discovering the rapids. Two residents of the Sault performed the roles of Brûlé and Grenolle – H. Souliere and H. Gagnon respectively. The irony within this performance could not have been lost on the Anishinaabeg actors and some spectators. It was readily apparent before all witnessing the drama that Brûlé and Grenolle were the first Frenchmen to see the rapids but were definitely not the discoverers, which was acknowledged on the cairn and plaque celebrating their arrival at Bawating. There were many people, an entire nation, already present. Moreover, when followed by the Hiawatha performance, the depth of the region’s history was only more apparent. Performers from Garden River also appeared in costume at the agricultural grounds, in the morning parade of 5 August, and sung chorales at the concert the previous day. Those in costume, particularly Hiawatha (Tom Thibeault) and Minnehaha (Margaret Wahbunosa) were ardently sought by professional and amateur photographers alike on the grounds. Participants in the parade were also a hit with “old Indian costumes [being] the most picturesque,” according to a Sault Star reporter in Discovery Week notes. The chorales were “one of the highlights” of the Saturday evening concert. Finally, the canoe and Indian canoe races featured fully costumed Anishinaabeg participants much to the delight of the crowds.

Article content Another highlight of Discovery Week was the planned “confer[ring of] the dignity of chieftainship on” Francis H. Clergue, Col. C. H. L. Jones the manager of the Spanish River Pulp and Paper Co., Indian Agent A. D. McNab, and Sault Star editor J. W. Curran by the Ojibway on Aug 7. Each individual was honoured for their services to the larger Sault community or to Garden River and Batchewana specifically. Apparently, Sir Arthur Currie could not attend as was announced in July 1923. Tom Thibault, of Garden River, read the address and conducted the investiture ceremony in Anishinaabemowin with a translation provided to honourees and the assembled crowd. By Aug. 7 those to be inducted had changed to include Col. Alex Fraser the provincial archivist, as well as Jones and Curran. The attendant ceremony was photographed and filmed. Finally, the unveiling of the plaques, while emphasizing Settler histories, did provide a space for the Anishiaabeg. The plaque or tablet affixed to the Royal Bank at the corner of Queen and Brock streets acknowledges the Ojibway as the “first known inhabitants” of the Sault. The plaque was unveiled by a costumed Tom Thibeault. Interestingly, while noting our presence as the first inhabitants the text incorrectly states that “Legend says they came from the Northwest before 1600.” Perhaps this “Legend” is a misreading of the Midewiwin teachings that the Anishinaabeg came from the east. Or, it is a rewording of mineral speculator claims in the 1840s that the Anishinaabeg were immigrants to the region and therefore held no claim to its resources. Regardless, of the “Legend’s” source, the Sault Star deftly offered a contradictory interpretation of where the Anishinaabeg originated in the northeast, noted the region’s importance as well as explained our presence “long before the Sault and Lake Superior were discovered.” While presenting contradictory settler interpretations of how the Anishinaabeg came to be at Bawating, the plaque’s unveiling and the subsequent Sault Star coverage did concretely establish our presence and importance in the region.

Article content During Discovery Week, there was a number of agencies filming the event, such as Fox News Motion Picture Corp., Associated Screen News of Canada, and Famous Players Film Corp. More than 200 feet of film shot by the Famous Players Film Corp. and colourized through the Pathe Colour process was rushed to the Sault for a pre-North American launch screening. Apparently, the film was not even officially titled when shown in the Sault. The importance attached to the film, by Famous Players, is apparent in the labourious process involved in making a Pathe Colour film — each black and white frame was hand marked before being individually coloured one colour at a time. The film was divided into two sections – one featuring the week generally and the second focusing on the Hiawatha Play. It was shown at the Algoma Theatre for the week of 20 August 1923. Due to title cards failing to accompany the Hiawatha portion of the film, the theatre engaged Tom Thibeault to explain and narrate the play’s scenes as each appeared on screen. The motion picture would subsequently be shown across Canada and the United States. Overall, Discovery Week was a success for the Sault and raised thousands of dollars for the veteran association in Northern Ontario. While the underlying theme focused on the 300th anniversary of the Sault’s Discovery, organizers were careful to include a strong Anishinaabeg presence. This presence formed the core of the week and drew thousands of spectators helping to ensure the week’s success. Anishinaabeg presence and performance as well as the inclusion of our role in key settler historic moments offered cooperation in narrating a shared past. When, or if, the Sault celebrates its 400th anniversary in 2023 it would do well to look at how organizers from 100 years ago ensured Anishinaabeg presence, history, co-operation, and engagement. After all 1923’s Discovery Week was an interesting act of reconciling narratives of shared stories. Karl S. Hele is an member of Garden River First Nation and an associate professor of Canadian and Indigenous studies at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.

