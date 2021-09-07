Columnists to the rescue

Point the magic pen and, voila, Dundas Street dilemma, other such issues, solved

One of the best things about writing an opinion column is that you get to solve the world’s problems without having to run for prime minister.

Usually columnists do this one issue at a time. But today I’m going to attempt a rare double.

Let’s turn first to a problem I wrote about recently: the de-naming of Toronto’s Dundas Street, and potentially all things Dundas within Ontario.

That’s being done because the street was named after Henry Dundas, whose political manoeuvrings 229 years ago reputedly delayed the abolition of slavery in Britain.

That claim is debatable: his compromise might actually have facilitated abolition, albeit by kicking it down the road.

But as I argued, since almost nobody knew who Dundas Street was named after nor had ever heard of Henry, how did the street name celebrate a racist?

Perhaps Toronto should have let sleeping dog-whistles lie.

What is not debatable is that renaming Dundas will be expensive and inconvenient for taxpayers, business owners, residents and Google Earth.

Thankfully, a friend and neighbour came up with a simple solution: Change the name of Dundas Street to Dundas Street.

It’s not the name Dundas that’s offends. Plenty of people who bear that moniker might not be racists and almost none of them introduced a legislative amendment centuries ago that arguably extended slavery.

The problem is only that Dundas Street refers to old Henry. So rename the street to honour someone else with that surname, some Dundas who could pass a police background check.

I searched online and came up with Camille Dundas, a racial equity consultant and editor of Canada’s largest Black online magazine. She would seem to be a respectable bearer of the Dundas name.