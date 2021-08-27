Board's course schedule doesn't add up

As an educator in the post-secondary system, I am baffled by Algoma District School Board’s latest decision regarding its back-to-school plans for September.

On Aug. 23, I received a communication with ADSB’s plans for high schools and had to read it three times to make sure I had read it properly.

My heart goes out to the students and the teachers. I shake my head at the administrators. This may work for subjects that don’t build, like history, or creative writing, but won’t work for math and sciences, music, and language acquisition, among others.

An email from the board read as follows:

“To support secondary students in the transition from the quadmester model that was used last year back to the semester model that is being planned for this coming February, the ADSB will be implementing a modified secondary schedule in semester one, from September to the end of January for students in Grades 9-12.

Semester 1 will be set-up as a two-week rotation where students work on their first two courses in week one and their other two courses in week two. On each day, students will work on one class in the morning and one class in the afternoon, with a lunch period in-between.”

Why on earth would they do this? This model makes no sense. One week you’re going to learn a concept in your math class, the next week you don’t take math, and then the week after that you’re back to math and trying to remember material from a week ago? And teachers have been instructed to not give them homework on the off week?

Teaching at the post-secondary level, I’ve seen all kinds of models of teaching, but I have never heard of a week on, week off model and there is a reason for that. It won’t work. Can you imagine trying to learn and retain calculus, or guitar, or a new language on a week on, week off arrangement? This is madness.