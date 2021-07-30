Keep protesting fashion policies

Telling women (and men) what they can and can’t wear has to stop. It has to stop in our classrooms, it has to stop in our workplaces, and as it has to stop with our athletes.

I remember my daughter avoiding wearing a beautiful long sundress to school, concerned that she would be criticized for violating the dress code because the dress had spaghetti-straps. As long as apparel covers the creases and cracks of boobs and butts, people should be able to wear whatever they please. Girls and women should never be shamed for their clothing. Instead, men need to be taught to respect boundaries and learn to control their hormones.

You can’t tell girls not to wear tank tops, but let boys wear them. You can’t tell girls to wear skirts when boys wear shorts and pants. Similarly, boys shouldn’t be forced to wear pants in heatwaves, they should be allowed to wear shorts. Girls and boys need to have the same rules applied to them since learning outcomes are not affected by clothing.

In the workplace, I was once told that I didn’t look like an accountant, and was told to be more modest in my attire. I replaced my professional pencil skirt with a pair of pants, but that still didn’t seem to stop the person who told me to change my attire from staring at me lasciviously. On the flip side, women at certain bar-restaurants shouldn’t be forced to wear skin-tight skimpy clothing either.

It’s confusing for women, as we seem to be told what to wear by (typically) men in power. Sometimes we are told to wear more, and other times we are told to wear less. Think of all of the pop stars who are told by male-run record labels that they have to lose weight and wear sexier clothing.