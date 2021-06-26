





Article content This wasn’t the way the game should have ended for Peter Ruicci. The COVID-19 pandemic spiked most of the sports the veteran Sault Star sports reporter has covered with incredible dedication for more than 20 years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ruicci was dedicated to Sault sports Back to video A better script would have seen the Soo Greyhounds host the Memorial Cup tournament – and then win the national championship for the first time since 1993 with Peter reporting on the action from the press box at GFL Memorial Gardens. Throw in a final column giving readers context about the team’s run to a national championship and Peter could, so to speak, head to the showers. But better for Pete, the pandemic gave him a chance to ease back on what is typically a very hectic schedule for the paper’s sole sports reporter. His final stories will run in the next few days. Peter went above and beyond his expected responsibilities for years. Decades. Even more so since the paper lost its second full-time sports reporter in 2010. He was dedicated to covering sports in Sault Ste. Marie. Hockey. Football. Basketball. Track and field. Basketball. Wrestling. Skiing. Curling. How about the I-500 Snowmobile Race in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Pete was there, too. This wasn’t like the NFL Pro Bowl. No Hawaii or Florida, but Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in February.

Article content When the Hounds were out-of-town, Pete would listen to the game on his radio at his desk and run over to the newsroom’s television so he could watch goals being scored. This, while trying to get other stories done for the next day. Talk about multi-tasking. Pete’s name comes up in our electronic archive nearly 12,000 times for stories, columns and pictures he did. That just goes back to 1997. Peter was writing copy before that, too. That kind of stellar commitment to one’s beat is great for the reader and the paper, but takes a toll on the person cranking out the copy. Pressure isn’t just on the athletes to perform. Reporters must meet daily deadlines. The added challenge for Pete was writing copy late at night when there’s a definite cutoff for stories. There’s no extensions. When the paper had no more full-time photographers, Peter started shooting sports and, just like rookie Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens during the team’s unexpected run to the Stanley Cup final this spring, didn’t take long to make an impression with his shots. He got some good art – so crucial to making a page standout. Layout responsibilities are rare for me, but when they come around I really, really appreciated Pete’s copy. Most shifts on the desk have their share of snafus and writing on top of the putting the pages together. Pete’s stories were like an oasis in the scorching desert – clean copy with very little to fix. Putting the first page of sports together was a welcome way to end a long night.

Article content An added treat was Pete’s columns on his beloved, but forever cursed Detroit Lions. Peter took decades of suffering as a fan and turned that anguish into art. “No matter what year it is, who plays for them, who the coach is, who the general manager is, what the offensive philosophy is, or what the defensive philosophy is, they WILL find a way to screw up.” September 2020 “Being a Detroit football fan is a lot like being an artist — first, you must learn to suffer.” September 1998 “When it comes to utter ineptitude, this franchise is without peer.” November 2003 “Counting four pre-season wins, the Lions have walked off the field as winners 12 times in a row! If this streak continues much longer, it’ll prove the Mayans wrong. The world won’t come to an end in 2012. It’ll explode any day now.” October 2011 Peter just didn’t excel with his lamentions for the Lions. His columns regularly boasted some wonderful language. “If you’re a High School Senior Football League regular season champion, there’s a bull’s-eye on you the size of a manhole cover.” October 2002 “When it comes to beating the (Sir James Dunn) Eagles’ track-and-field team, the rest of this city has been on a starvation diet for 21 years.” May 2003 “In a recreational loop like the NFC, the commitment of some players tends to wane when the losses exceed the wins. So a loss Saturday, and the (Soo) Steelers’ goal of making another championship run could be as shaky as Elvis Presley’s hips.” June 2004 Pete shared great stories at work alongside his enthusiasm for progressive rock, Steeley Dan, Domino’s Pizza, and Irv Weinstein of WKBW’s Eyewitness News. If he didn’t like something, comparisons would be made to Ted Mack and the Original Amateur Hour. Look it up. His desk held more newsprint than the recycling bin at the New York Times. Peter deserves a long, happy retirement – and a long-overdue Super Bowl win for the Detroit Lions. Reporter Brian Kelly worked across the newsroom from Peter Ruicci for 20 years. Reach him at btkelly@postmedia.com.

