Readers not keen on board's scheduling move
Nadine Robinson’s latest column, Board’s schedule doesn’t add up, drew numerous comments from readers on The Sault Star’s Facebook page.
Most agreed with Robinson and expressed concern about Algoma District School Board’s plans to have secondary students take two courses in week one, two more courses in week two, from September to June.
Readers not keen on board's scheduling move Back to video
Two readers with children in another school district backed the scheduling decision by the English public board.
This is a terrible idea for both students and teachers.
Trina Avery
I suspect that the learning/instruction time will actually be within a four-day week, as Mondays will require review/recap/reteaching of materials covered during that week’s rotation. If given the opportunity to vote on this option it would’ve been a no from me. COVID doesn’t care if it’s week one or two. If cohorts aren’t in play, lets go back to the four- class semester. Or, let’s stick with safety, keep the original quadmester plan till February and reassess then.
April McBride
That is a real crazy setup for the students going back to school this year. Had it been me, I would have failed completely. I had a hard enough time remembering math class from the day before never mind a week later.
Brenda Everly
This new schedule makes absolutely no sense to me or my child. We should be helping them through this very hard time. This will make things worse not better.
Donna Lynn
For a child with autism or other disabilities I can see this being a disaster.
Jenn Buchan
As a parent of a secondary student who did this in Rainbow District last year, it was not traumatic. Both kids and teachers adapted to the model and time management was used accordingly. The hardest part of it all seemed to be adapting to not moving every 76 minutes, but a break part way through class to stretch and clear your mind was provided.
Liv DePencier
They had this system this past year here for Rainbow District. There are pros and cons. My daughter liked that for one week she got to solely focus on two classes. She did express issue with the fact that some teachers though directed not to, had homework to be completed during the off week or would have a huge assignment due the Monday after the week off, which meant working on it during the week off on top of the other two classes. She also said that the first hour on Monday in each class was spent doing a reminder of where we left off.
Krista Cattapan
New subject material will be more problematic due to having to memorize and recall from what was learned seven days prior. Again, not that difficult for high achieving students. Let’s face it though, most students are not in the high achieving category. Most students will have to spend weekends reviewing previous material, just to tread water.
John Dilijonas