Readers react to Hansson's travels

Brian Kelly
Jan 23, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Sault Area Hospital president and CEO Wendy Hansson. Jeffrey Ougler
Sault Star readers react on the newspaper’s Facebook page to a column by Tom Mills about Sault Area Hospital president and CEO Wendy Hansson travelling to British Columbia to visit her immediate family and attend prearranged medical appointments with clinicians. Some comments have been edited.

You want to push this and cost the taxpayers more money. If the board was aware and approved of her travel then leave it alone. The board has the responsibility to the hospital. Can you maybe report on the real crisis in the Sault? The need for a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre.

Sandra Frechette

The board needs to be transparent. This is inexcusable at this point in time.

Sandra Nowitski

She can go traveling and see who she wants to, but yet we can’t even see our loved ones fighting for their life in ICU. Sad world we live in.

Crystal Devoe

Witch hunt. Stop.

Richard Degraffenreid

For her just to ignore her own travel advisories is a slap in the face to everyone in this community. Too bad Mr. Mills didn’t mention the members of the board because they are just as guilty for keeping mute on this topic.

Susan Taylor

One rule for me, one rule for thee.

Jeff Emlaw

Maybe this woman has a medical condition that is none of any of our business and needs a specialist somewhere else. Because we can’t help her here, especially if she is from there. I’m sure that if you or someone close to you had a cancer or something terrible and treatment was elsewhere you’d take precautions, but be gone in a second. We don’t know the situation here people.

Mary Lewis

She should resign.

Denise Richardson

Her travel, in light of her requests to those under her not to travel to protect valuable SAH resources, is not impressive. Perhaps she did have medical appointments. However, are the services in SAH so bad that she needs to go out of Ontario? And why did she choose to go to B.C. when she would have had to go to Toronto anyway?

Glen Ford