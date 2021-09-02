Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a vaccine certificate system on Wednesday. The province’s residents must show proof of immunization to go to movie theatres, restaurants and gyms starting Sept. 22.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Readers offered their reaction on The Sault Star’s Facebook page.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Readers react to Ontario vaccine certificate system Back to video

Temporary, like the income tax was to support war efforts. Define temporary.

April Marshall

Good. This should have been done a long time ago

Amy Di Nardo

This is one more nail in the coffin of small business who are going to lose a ton of customers.

Tomasso Beddoso

I definitely will not be showing my proof of vaccination. If a business requires this along with my ID they have lost me as a customer.

Daniel Brouillette

Just get vaccinated and there won’t be any need for this.

Dorothy Aikens

Guess I’m using Amazon and Skip the Dishes from now. What happened to the vaccine not being mandatory? Sure seems like I can’t do anything without it.

Lloyd Fantham

So happy! So, so happy! Not a conservative voter but man, full respect to this guy with this decision. Politicians – no matter the party – have to make tough decisions every day and ones that may be unpopular to those even in their own party. This took guts and integrity.

Sonja Natasha

Antivaxers did this to themselves. Don’t cry to the bullet manufacturers because you loaded the gun and shot yourself in the foot.

John Dilijonas

This is a truly disappointing step in the wrong direction.

Michelle Warwick

I don’t travel, dine out or go to movies anyways.I feel for the small local businesses. I hope they will survive. No shot for me.

Dennis Porter

I’m fully vaccinated, but I will not be showing papers. I’ll just continue to refuse to give money to local businesses. Amazon is loving this.

Frank Montagna