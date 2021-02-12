Readers react to Sault Star stories

Article content

The provincial government is pushing back the March break to April. Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the move will prevent people from gathering and avoid a repeat of the Christmas holidays when COVID-19 numbers spiked, including in Algoma District. The Sault Star ran a front-page story on the announcement, with comments from Algoma District School Board and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, in Friday’s edition.

So Easter then March break one week apart? Where is the common sense? If they are going to gather they will do it anyway. Now, we will probably be locked down again before Mother’s Day. This back and forth needs to stop. Obviously the government has no clue what they are doing.

Maybe they should just let the kids out of school a week earlier.

Northern Ontario Health Coalition called on the province’s residents to stay in their own regions during the March break, which was since been moved to April, and Ontario starts to reopen after a COVID-19-prompted lockdown. Sault Star reporter Elaine Della-Mattia had the story in Thursday’s newspaper.