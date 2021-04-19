COVID afforded a golden opportunity to reduce stress 

But young people appear saddled with stresses beyond her control

If there is a silver lining in COVID 19, it is the time of enforced inactivity imposed by lockdowns.

I discovered my pre-COVID schedule was burning me out.

The lockdown gave me time to relax more, sleep later, do more things I like.

My post-COVID schedule is going to be different.

Many of my volunteering activities I had been doing for years had become habits.

Others would appear to fill the spaces I vacated. I am less stressed and healthier now.

But my heart aches for young people and the brave new world they face.

No job security, uncertainty of part-time or temporary work, no lifetime jobs or earned pensions, keeping up with the tyranny of constant technology improvements, online study or working at home, on call 24/7, no vacation or sick time pay, constant fear of layoffs, insatiable pressure to increase output or take on more tasks daily, unsafe or unhealthy workplaces.

They are the 21st-century slaves.