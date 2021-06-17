





Share this Story: COVID has hopefully taught healthy lessons

COVID has hopefully taught healthy lessons

Article content The battle against COVID-19 has been a global hide and seek with the unknown. More than a century has passed since a virus and resulting health crisis of this magnitude has taken the world on the journey of uncertainty, fear, suffering and death. Novel Corona Virus 2019 really started to spread concern in early 2020. In an article posted March 2, 2020 and updated March 13, 2020 by The Canadian Press, it was reported that a man in his fifties had arrived in Toronto from Wuhan China on Jan. 25, 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID has hopefully taught healthy lessons Back to video Wuhan was the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, and this individual became the first “presumptive” case of this new coronavirus in Canada. He was in isolation when his wife became the second “presumptive” case. This news set off a flurry of investigations from health experts the world over. Caution then progressed to concern, then hesitancy crept in, then guidelines began ramping up while scientists and public health officials began advising the federal and provincial governments on appropriate approaches for public safety.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content COVID-19 guidelines have changed on an ongoing basis for over a year, the vaccine rollout has had its ups and downs creating a lot of frenzied panic in those who can’t get an appointment no matter how hard they try. But there are those who say they were so deathly ill with a respiratory infection in the fall of 2019, long before COVID-19 hit the world stage. The individuals I know personally, insist without a doubt that they had COVID-19, long before the world knew what COVID-19 was. They attest to being so ill, with difficulty breathing, fatigue and the inability to function in daily activities of living. But when COVID-19 was identified they connected the dots and remain adamant it was COVID-19. I believe them because their symptoms were like COVID-19’s symptoms. But it wasn’t long into the pandemic that many care homes began to experience high and unacceptable death rates from COVID-19. The Canadian Army was called in to help staff and care for these elders who were suffering precisely from lack of care. They died alone because families could not visit due to the pandemic restrictions. The army’s reports were scathing, siting poor staffing levels, while residents were housed with up to four in a room, separated only by a curtain. The number of COVID-19 deaths escalated and it seems for profit homes bore the brunt of the deaths. For staff to make ends meet, many worked in more than one care home, thus making the virus spread much easier. This was not the fault of staff but rather the result of inadequate staffing and substandard wages.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to a CBC News report in March, Canada has the worst record for COVID-19 deaths in long term care homes compared with other wealthy countries. This data was collected from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, (CIHI). The report went on to say that from March 2020 to February 2021, more than 80,000 residents and staff workers in care homes were infected with COVID-19. Outbreaks occurred in 2,500 homes with 14,000 deaths to follow. When more than 1,500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to 32 of the “most severely impacted homes” in Ontario and Quebec in the spring. They reported “poor infection prevention and control practices with insufficient medical supplies and training, personal protective equipment not available. In addition, they reported residents being “denied food or not fed properly and extensive staffing problems.” So, when you only have two PSWs available to care for over 30 residents, day after day, it isn’t rocket science to know how this will end. Low staff moral to no staff moral; always under to gun to perform but without the necessary resources to give even substandard care. Resulting in no care. These for profit 32 homes, need to be closed, fined, charged and have their licenses revoked permanently. The federal government promised to set new national standards for long-term care, but in the end, it will be between the feds and the provinces to decide how to fulfill this promise.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “That’s the discussion I think all of them are in right now, and the provinces very much feel that that’s their territory,” said Tracy Johnson, director of health system analysis at CHHI. Our elders have become a political football that will rear its ugly and deadly head the next time a pandemic hits; and that’s a matter of time, not if not but when. Then there are those who think this is all just a hoax, they deny COVID-19 exists by refusing to self-isolate, where a mask and distance from others. Some of the more extreme deniers go to parks and hold rallies, line bike lanes and yell at riders who are out for to relax. I really don’t care much about your wellbeing, but I care about mine, my friends and families. You could kill any one of us because you have your own beliefs, but you would ultimately live your life without knowing if you did harm to someone because you would refuse testing and tracing. But one thing the pandemic has taught me is this; never take anything for granted because there is always another health alert just around the corner. Hopefully, we have learned our lessons and will have up to date and ample personal protective equipment for our health care providers and first responders. As well, Canada must resume funding the scientists and the research labs they work in to once again resume the production of vaccines here within our own country. Never should we have to beg, borrow or steel valuable medicines which will ultimately keep us self-sufficient and safe.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the end I have learned that life as we know it can change on a dime. This pandemic has left me feeling like I can only do so much to remain safe, but that what I do is better than nothing. I have been a vaccinator fascinator since my parents got me the shot way back in 1952, once the vaccine was available, to prevent me from getting polio. This debilitating and potentially deadly disease put many kids in iron lungs so they could breathe. Later I got measles, chicken pox and pneumonia. God only knows how I got pneumonia as a four-year-old, but I remember telling my Mom I couldn’t breathe, and I saw clouds all over my bedroom. Next thing I knew I was at Matthews Memorial Hospital in Richards Landing on St. Joseph Island. Dr. Trefry cared for me, I survived to tell the tale because he would go across the street to buy me an ice cream cone, which I found out later was laced with penicillin. He bought the ice cream and added the antibiotic so I would take it. As I aged from kid-hood to adolescence, vaccinations were a prerequisite to school, high school, post- secondary, and then a job in health care with flu shots. My arms have been inundated with needles that would keep me safe. Well, here I am still living and able to talk about it. My boys had to be vaccinated in order to be able to attend school. But since they were mandated to face the bullet, rather than stay home from school forever, things have changed. A kid can’t eat a peanut butter sandwich at school but others can attend class unvaccinated against these childhood diseases. Go figure.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As a result, based on scientific evidence and data, the childhood diseases which were eradicated globally are making a comeback. Anti-vaxers have the right to refuse to be vaccinated against any deadly disease including COVID-19 under the Constitution of Canada. I want to be safe, especially around strangers and my safety is supposed to be secured within this same Constitution. But I am living between the peanut butter sandwich and those who choose to remain unvaccinated. Where are those rights that pertain to me and the like-minded located? What recourse do I have to be able to maintain my safety among strangers whose choices vary from mine? I am very aware that there are those who have serious allergies or health conditions, which may impair their safety if they take a vaccine. Pregnancy is another possible exception, especially if the baby may suffer or be at risk because of the mom’s choice to take a vaccine. These are legitimate concerns and health-care providers are on the move to offer advise and direction to those who are uncertain about which route to take. I get it as an ordinary person and as a nurse. There are always exceptions to the rules. Back to COVID-19. I hope Canada can show the world that we are a nation happy and relieved to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Hopefully, we can surpass at least 75 per cent of our citizens being fully vaccinated. Then we can hopefully get on with life and “peace, love and rock ’n’ roll.” Patricia Baker is a Sault Star district correspondent, columnist and retired Sault Area Hospital nurse

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie