Don’t let technology destroy your relationships
We are losing the ability to have conversations instead of texting, and our listening skills are vanishing; like climate change, the spread is silent and present everywhere.
We walk down streets looking at screens, unaware of people or hazards. Earbuds shut out nature’s sounds.
We live in electronic caves (basements), but face to face relationships are the essence of humanity.
Electronic devices and Zoom cannot substitute for human interaction.
COVID-19 brought the negative effects of isolation to the fore. People are missing in-person interactions.
Why do groups of people of all ages continue to gather in large numbers, defying health rules and risking huge fines?
We’ve endured isolation for 12 months, and push back by frustrated citizens against health rules is increasing.
I miss chatting in Tim Hortons, and enjoying a meal with my wife in a real restaurant.
You say electronics can link us with anyone in the world, but that is as impersonal and unsatisfying as communications with the Space Station, a robot, or the self serve menu on a call to online help.
Facebook and social platforms feed the instinctive human need to gather in virtual groups without the commitment of a face to face relationship.
We have gone a long way from emails in all capital letters.
Texting uses specialized language, abbreviations (BOGO- Buy Get One free), initialisms (FBI), acronyms (SCUBA) and emojis (smiley faces).
They are unintelligible to someone unfamiliar with these.
It is not communication if the recipient cannot decipher them without a dictionary.
When abbreviations are spelled out, readers will read the message, otherwise they ignore it.
Technology is a lazy way to dash off thank-you’s, thinking you’ve discharged your responsibilities.
Texting and emails are not memorable conversations
None of these have the personal touch of a real phone call, or the effort to create and mail a handwritten letter.
Texts have been used to fire people and inform that your relationship is over or divorce proceedings have begun.
Written words only convey seven per cent of communication; the other 93 per cent of body language, feelings, voice tone and inflection, are missing.
That is why babies and animals understand us; they have 93 per cent of the message.
Communication can only occur when the recipient fully understands what you intended; message received or a “Sent” doesn’t mean it was read.
Failure in communication has sunk organizations. Too much information hides vital messages, like the run-up to 9/11.
Long politically correct mission statements go unread; Dofasco had the best: “Our Product is Steel, Our Strength is People.”
Human communication is too precious to be delegated to a gaggle of 0’s and 1’s.
The pandemic banned touching, hugs, visits to the sick and aged, limited public gatherings.
Technology cannot replace the joy and comfort of hugs and holding a baby or a loved one.
Touch deprivation has serious effects. Babies touched only to change or feed them with no hugs and cuddles grow into children with psychological problems.
Virtual funerals do not permit families to grieve and say goodbye.
Social media and video conferencing cannot replace human contact.
