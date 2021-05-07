





Share this Story: Existing Aboriginal rights in a borderland

Existing Aboriginal rights in a borderland

Article content On April 23, the Supreme Court of Canada (SSC) issued the R. v. Desautel decision that will upend centuries of colonial policy begun with the Doctrine of Discovery. Simply, the SCC determined that Aboriginal people, specifically the Sinixt or Lakes Tribe of the Colville Confederated Tribes, whose ancestors once lived on lands that fell under Canadian sovereignty, have a right to hunt, fish, and gather on their traditional territories. While this decision will affect every Indigenous nation and person living along the Canada-United States border, there are important connections to be made for the Sault Ste. Marie region. During the SCC hearing, Canada and its provinces, as well as one of the two ruling’s dissenting justices, Suzanne Côté from Quebec, generally argued that the border created a barrier to those living in the United States regardless of their once residency upon lands that became part of Canada. The usage of an internal border to limit Indigenous rights is an age old game for European interlopers and their descendants. Such actions date to the period of ‘discovery’ and early colonization when international law dictated that Indigenous peoples who fell within lands claimed by a sovereign state could not enter into treaties or other agreements with rival sovereign state claimants. This early international rule gradually coalesced into paternalistic and colonial claims over Indigenous lands and bodies – the term “Our Indians” and the idea behind it became common. Theoretically this notion meant that the Indigenous people entering into treaty with the British Crown or Canada must reside within its colonial borders. Indigenous peoples, however, for generations did not abide by this internationally recognized dictum. For Canada and the United States the international border forms a ‘barrier’ of control; for Indigenous peoples this barrier is a fictive reality that bifurcated our lands and communities without consultation or consent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Existing Aboriginal rights in a borderland Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the Great Lakes region, the Jay Treaty of 1794 represents the first indication that the border drawn through the waters does not apply to First Nations. The Jay Treaty recognized or granted Indians the right of free passage with their personal goods across the international borderline. Unfortunately, the War of 1812 abrogated the treaty. While, technically, the 1814 Treaty of Ghent that ended the conflict restored the various agreements between Great Britain and the United States, which included the Jay Treaty, there are issues with implementation. Canada claims that the Jay Treaty of 1794 was never formally enacted by Britain post-War of 1812 nor by the various colonial governments since 1814. This determination has impacted Anishinaabeg border crossing throughout the lakes, and particularly in the Sault. Protests concerning Canada’s failure to enact or recognize the terms of the Jay Treaty are ongoing. It is important to note that the 2021 SCC decision does not support or deny Jay Treaty claims or an Aboriginal border crossing right. The creation of the international border in 1783, the Jay Treaty of 1794, and subsequent War of 1812 all led to the ideation of American Indians and British Indians. This artificial division created within the colonial states’ minds a patriarchal concern as well as a determination that outsiders could not interfere with ‘our Indians’. This practice of ownership or control continues in Canada. From 1850 to 1876 there was an informal rule that denied treaty rights and annuities to Indians resident in Canada if they accepted American annuities or state largesse. For instance, a number of participants in the 1850 Robinson-Huron Treaty were struck from the lists and prevented from being readmitted by Canada in the late nineteenth century for accepting U.S. treaty monies. Similarly, the British-Canadian colonial state denied American Indian signatories the right to remain in Canada or the right to treaty annuities. From 1876 to 1951 under the Indian Act, Canada removed all treaty Indians or others from membership lists if the individual resided in the U.S. for more than five consecutive years. It also sought to remove American Indians domiciled on Canadian reserves during this period. While the residency rule disappeared from the Indian Act in 1951, it was not until 1985 when the individuals affected by this law had their status restored.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Jay Treaty and the imposed residency requirements affected signatories of two key treaties signed in 1850. Canada West, later Ontario, negotiated the Robinson-Huron and Robinson-Superior treaties in 1850. These treaties sought to release a vast amount of Anishinaabeg territory for its legal exploitation by settlers and their state. These treaties and their associated texts became the blueprint for all Western Numbered Treaties from 1871 to 1921. What is less commonly known, and generally unacknowledged, is the involvement of American Indians, Métis, and citizens. In the lead up to the treaty negotiations a number of former British Indian Agents and mineral speculators spoke of the Anishinaabeg as being ‘recent’ immigrants from the U.S. in an effort to undermine Indigenous assertions of title and rights. While negotiating the treaties William Benjamin Robinson resided in Sault Michigan as well as sought advice and guidance from U.S. Indian agents and others experienced in Indian matters. This included U.S. born and resident Métis, George Johnston. Throughout his storied career Johnston had worked as an Indian Sub-agent, interpreter, informant to H. R. Schoolcraft, Justice of the Peace, and hotelier. Additionally, along with the British soldiers present at the treaty signing a number of U.S. military officers from Fort Brady attended the signing and initial payments. For the Anishinaabeg a number of negotiators and signatories to the treaties were ‘normally’ resident in the U.S. at that time. Oshawano, the titular head chief on the U.S., for instance, signed the document. There are also indications that the initial payment and subsequent annuities were paid to some American Indians. A series of government investigations beginning in the mid-1850s led to a number of ‘American Indians’ being removed from the 1850 annuity lists. Under the 1850 treaties’ terms, the Crown promised the Anishinaabeg, Oshawano included, that they could hunt and fish as “they have heretofore been in the habit of doing.” The potential outcome of the 2021 SCC decision will impact the interpretation and implementation of treaty rights in the region.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The 2021 Desautel decision, in recognizing that people who once resided in what became Canada have existing Aboriginal rights under section 35(1) of the Canadian Constitution, has opened doors and created potentialities for our Anishinaabeg relations, specifically in Sault Michigan. First, the ruling opens potential challenges to the ‘rule’ that denies us border crossing rights. While the Mitchell decision in 2001 failed to establish an existing Aboriginal right to cross the border that was integral to Mohawk culture, the 2021 decision opens the door for an existing treaty-based right. Without a right to cross the border to undertake rights recognized under the 1850 treaties and subsequently protected by the 1982 Constitution, Anishinaabeg born and resident in the United States will find it difficult to enjoy their existing treaty rights. More specifically, Canada recognized the 1850 Treaty in law and renews this recognition annually through a parsimonious $4 annuity. Hence, to live up to the treaty statement that “they have heretofore been in the habit of doing” implies a border crossing, at the very least for the signatory and participatory families. Additionally, the legality of the denial of annuity payments to American Indian treaty signatories comes into focus. The denials and removals of people from the Garden River and Batchawana treaty and band lists needs to be revisited, particularly in terms of lost annuities, membership, and its linkages to various enfranchisement provisions of the Indian Act from 1876 to 1985. For instance, marrying an American Indian male should not deny a woman and her descendants the right to be registered, residency, treaty rights, and annuities.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The April 2021 decision, however, did not make a determination concerning Métis right to access lands to practice an existing Aboriginal right. The SCC did not want to make a determination for the Métis based on implications stemming from the 2003 Powley and the 2016 Daniels decision. Another court case would likely be necessary to determine whether or not Métis born and resident in the U.S. could exercise an existing Aboriginal right in Canada. Some of the issue tied to the Métis rests with the Powley decision wherein a person to be considered Métis for the purpose of s.35(1) in the Constitution must be descended from a historic Métis group, as well as recognized by the Métis. This might leave the door open for Métis associations in Canada to deny recognition to individuals from the U.S. claiming Métis rights in Canada. Regardless, the SCC refused to rule on this potentiality. Yet, for the Métis in the Sault region promises made in 1850 by Robinson during the treaty negotiations may leave a very specific window for an existing right that is unique to the Robinson-Huron and Robinson-Superior treaties. It is Canada’s elected governments, but most likely the Supreme Court, that will eventually determine the exact nature of the existing right. Also left unresolved, and unmentioned, is how the ruling will affect treaties and Aboriginal rights that cross interprovincial borders, specifically when a province refuses to acknowledge that right or treaty. For instance, Quebec and Canada do not interpret the Robinson-Huron treaty and its attendant rights as extending into the province of Quebec. Yet, it is apparent that the eastern boundary as described in the 1850 treaty did not stop at the Quebec border. Perhaps another SCC decision is needed to determine or untangle the 1850 treaty’s eastern border. Furthermore, a resolution of the eastern boundary will have an affect on Anishinaabeg and Métis who were part of the treaty and resided in both Canada West or the U.S.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the end, the 2021 Supreme Court case involving Richard Lee Desautel and the Sinixt Nation’s right to exercise their existing Aboriginal right has broad implications for Canada as well as its provinces and territories. Indigenous peoples who once resided in what became Canada, but are now domiciled in the U.S., have the opportunity to exercise rights in Canada provided these people and Nations can established an unextinguished right to do so. This is the trick. If your rights are determined to be extinguished then the entire question of access to rights in Canada is moot. For the Sault region, members of the Sault Tribe and Bay Mills Tribe may now have a claim to exercise an existing treaty right on the North Shore. Some of those individuals may also have a claim to missing or withheld treaty annuities. After all, representatives from the South Shore negotiated and signed the 1850 treaties, continued to marry people from Garden River and Batchewana, share a common territory, visit relations, and work on either side of the border. Canada will now need to reconsider Anishinaabeg treaty rights in the Sault region and for all Indigenous Nations that span the international border from the Atlantic to the Great Lakes, across the Prairies to the Pacific, and to the Arctic. Simply, there are few areas of Canada where the 2021 ruling does not raise issues or potentially recognize existing Aboriginal rights. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the provinces, and Indigenous (aka Indian) Affairs should take direction from the 2021 Supreme Court of Canada’s Desautel decision and move toward recognition of cross-border rights. Perhaps it is the time to bring a case to the courts concerning an existing Aboriginal and treaty right held by the Bawating Anishinaabeg to cross and re-cross the line drawn upon our waters. Karl S. Hele is an member of Garden River First Nation and an associate professor of Canadian and Indigenous studies at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie