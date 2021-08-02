Extra! Extra! Read all about it: Child labourers struck against tycoons and won

How did a group of orphaned boys and street kids win against two wealthy publishing moguls?

In 1899 before TV and radio, newspapers were the only source of news.

Hearst and Pulitzer were the wealthiest tycoons as their New York papers sold in the millions, but before home delivery, they relied on underpaid child labourers to distribute their papers.

The newsboys (newsies) were independent and bought their papers in bundles wholesale, and sold them at a profit.

A bundle of 100 papers cost 50 cents, which the newsies sold for one cent a paper. Unsold papers couldn’t be returned.

The Spanish-American War in 1898 meant skyrocketing sales for newspapers and competition.

The media war hurt newsies when the publishers raised prices for a bundle to 60 cents.

By summer they were starving, earning an average 26 cents a day working long hours.

When sales returned to normal after the war, prices returned to 50 cents, but the two tycoons still charged 60 cents, forcing newsies to sell papers into the early hours to survive.

Kid Blink, an intelligent newsboy, knew the two wealthiest moguls competed to sell papers.

He formed a union and called a strike (no social media and few phones), with 5,000 newsies meeting to demand a raise.

The publishers refused, so they hit them where it hurt: their wallets.

Children from age 7 to 12 organized it in a well-co-ordinated strategy that outsmarted the tycoons and brought them down in two weeks.

The strike disrupted New York’s newspaper business, cutting circulation by two-thirds.

They chose the perfect moment to strike; the Brooklyn streetcar drivers were also striking. An 11-year-old newsboy said, “De cops, they is all busy!”